DWI Suspect Crashes at Stewartville School During School Day
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A woman accused of having a blood-alcohol concentration four times over the legal limit is set to face charges after her vehicle crashed into a snowbank at an elementary school in Stewartville. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain Tim Parkin said Thursday that deputies were dispatched to the...
KAAL-TV
Vehicle rollover on E. Circle Dr. slows traffic
(ABC 6 News) – First responders responded to a single vehicle crash, on East Circle Drive Northeast and Stonehedge Drive Northeast, this morning just before 8:00 a.m. The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Community Serviceand the Rochester Fired Department were on-scene to assist. The Vehicle was cleared, and traffic flow...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff Reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Equipment was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of Fourth Street South on Friday, Jan. 27. Information on the equipment taken is pending. Vehicle accident. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on...
Four Charged for Assault, Theft Outside of Rochester Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against four people Thursday in connection to a reported fight and robbery outside of a Rochester business last December. The criminal complaint in the case says on December 18 Rochester police officers took the report of a past...
KIMT
Man who almost ran over two Austin police officers is going to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. - Getting caught sleeping in a car leads to a prison sentence for a St. Paul man. Elijah Denton II, 29, was arrested in August 2021 and charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.
KIMT
City, county officials say site of mobile home fire has complicated recent history
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trailer park where a mobile home burned down early Friday is in the process of closing down. The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home unit at Bob’s Trailer Park, located at 1915 Marion Road SE. The Rochester Fire Department is investigating how the fire started. The City of Rochester and Olmsted County are discussing preventative measures and enforcement of fire hazards with park ownership and management. No one was inside the unit when firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.
YAHOO!
Vehicle broken into and other reports
Feb. 2—Police received a report at 12:08 p.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was broken into at 2320 E. Main St. Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 1 arrested for warrants, narcotics. Police arrested...
KIMT
Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty. Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for threatening to use an AR-15 to shoot up a business
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man who threatened to shoot up an Olmsted County business with a semi-automatic rifle is sentenced. Javarie James Smith, 21 of Rochseter, was ordered Thursday to spend five years on supervised probation and either perform 50 hours of community work service or pay a $500 fine. Smith pleaded guilty in November 2022 to one count of terroristic threats.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to having a stolen vehicle and fleeing arrest
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date is set over a high-speed chase and a stolen vehicle in Cerro Gordo County. Nicholas Jon Wilmarth, 34 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and eluding, both as a habitual offender. Law enforcement says Wilmarth was seen driving a...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads not guilty to gunfire after fight
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mitchell County man accused of firing a weapon after an altercation is pleading not guilty. Brandon Joe Melloon, 32 of McIntire, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Law enforcement says it received a call around 2:20 am on December 10, 2022, about an assault at Goosey’s Bar in McIntire. Investigators say a fight broke around around 1:30 am outside the bar involving Melloon and several other people.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville family asking for community’s help after accident
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville family is asking for the communities help after an accident earlier this month changed their lives forever. A little over two weeks ago, it was just a typical day of carpentry work for 60-year-old Casey Rieck. He was building a roof for a business in Altura. But while on the roof, he slipped, and now his family is trying to hold it together.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea woman to enter plea in alleged drug sale that led to sister’s death
(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea woman is scheduled to enter a plea after being charged with contributing to a fatal Chatfield overdose in 2021. Jeanne Ellen Penhollow, 50, is scheduled to appear at a plea hearing in Fillmore County Court Feb. 6. Penhollow’s plea agreement has not...
KIMT
Mitchell County nursing home administrator accused of embezzlement
OSAGE, Iowa – The woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from the Stacyville Community Nursing Home is pleading not guilty. Liza Lee Klimesh, 39 of Cresco, is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card. Court documents state Klimesh misappropriated funds while employed as the...
These Exclusive Minnesota Cities Are Two Of The Richest In America
When it comes to the wealthiest 100 cities in the United States, two of them are right here in Minnesota. Thanks to the gang over at Forbes.com, we can now see where the wealthiest cities in the country are located. And, yeah, the usual suspect states like New York, New Jersey and California are pretty well represented on the latest list. But there are two cities here in Minnesota that made the list.
KIMT
New judge named for Minnesota's Third Judicial District
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Debra Groehler has been appointed the new District Court Judge in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced Wednesday that Groehler will be replacing the Honorable Jodi L. Williamson and will be chambered in Mantorville in Dodge County.
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
KGLO News
MercyOne North Iowa doctor says heart attack symptoms can be different in women compared to men
MASON CITY — The American Heart Association and the MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center on Friday are taking part in raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke with “National Wear Red Day”. Heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women in...
