Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
"I'll never treat them as my own," woman waits until after wedding to tell new husband feelings for stepdaughters

*This is a work of nonfiction and opinion based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. What would you do if you were a single parent and the partner you’d been dating for years suddenly revealed to you that they don’t like your kids? Would you continue a relationship with this person, knowing that they wouldn’t treat your children as they deserved to be loved and treated as young innocents? Or would you cut and run to protect your kids from a hostile family environment?
Woman seeking divorce shocked to find she was never married because wedding officiant died before submitting paperwork

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed about getting married and what my wedding day would look like. The details have changed a bit over the years after romanticizing the traditional church wedding when I was young because those were the only kind I had ever attended.
Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
