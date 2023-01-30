Read full article on original website
William Panetta
4d ago
It’s getting worse every day….This is not what teachers signed up for…And other staff members….Unacceptable !!! Their needs to be a strong response and incarceration….No matter what age…
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police at Target Store in Omaha, NebraskaVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinOmaha, NE
Omaha Target Shooting ReportcreteOmaha, NE
The richest person in Omaha has been named the most generous in the United StatesAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
WOWT
Millard Public Schools to put tax levy to voters
Millions in funding is coming to help give the North 24th Street corridor a boost. Nebraska Department of Corrections searching for missing Lincoln inmate. The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. Council Bluffs launching vacant property registration program. Updated: 5...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police releases timeline in West Omaha Target shooting
Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his replacement for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Uncle of Target shooting suspect begins mental health non-profit. The uncle of the Target shooting suspect has launched a mental health nonprofit focused on early intervention.
North Platte Telegraph
Two Lincoln Police recruits were fired for cheating on academy exam, records show
Two former Lincoln Police recruits were dismissed from the department's police academy in November after they admitted to cheating on an exam, according to public records and police officials. Dalton Bell and Ethan Bruha, who were among 19 recruits to join the department in July 2022, were dismissed Nov. 9...
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a West Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm. Shoppers were welcomed back to the store Thursday morning at 10...
Nebraska bill would require parents be notified of daycare abuse
What happened at Rosewood Academy, a chain of three daycares in the Omaha metro area, approximately two years ago is having an influence on Nebraska state law.
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
kfornow.com
Inmate Missing From Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 3)–State corrections officials are asking for your help in finding an inmate who didn’t return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his job on Thursday night. In a news release to KFOR News, corrections officials say that 54-year-old George Piper didn’t return to the facility...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Nebraska residents to prison for drug, firearm crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Carlos...
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting suspect’s uncle launching nonprofit for early intervention, mental health support
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While Joey Jones, shot and killed by police Tuesday after shots were fired in a west Omaha Target store, did not injure anyone in the incident, his family believes he didn’t want to come out of the store alive. Jones’s uncle, Larry Derksen Jr., said...
WOWT
Plan to improve the North 24th Street corridor in the works
Shine the Light on Hunger campaign donates over 12 million meals. The Food Bank for the Heartland has released how many meals were raised in its Shine the Light on Hunger campaign last holiday season. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM...
FBI Omaha warns of increase in sextortion cases targeting children and teens
On Thursday, the FBI's Field Office in Omaha drew attention to a growing threat against children and teens in our area.
North Platte Telegraph
22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood
OMAHA — A 22-year-old Omaha man was killed in a crash early Thursday. Omaha police responded to a single-vehicle crash near 151st and Z streets shortly before 3 a.m. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. A 2007 Nissan...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
WOWT
Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help in locating a missing inmate in Lincoln. The City of Council Bluffs has launched a program to help register vacant properties. Millions in funding coming to improve North 24th St. corridor. Updated: 2 hours ago. Millions in funding is coming...
WOWT
EPA, HUD grant more funding to help decontaminate lead in metro homes
Omaha Police released the official timeline of events in the Target shooting. Council Bluffs city council takes actions on vacant properties. The City of Council Bluffs is taking action on vacant properties. Millard Public Schools to put tax levy to voters. Updated: 4 hours ago. Millard Public Schools is putting...
1011now.com
Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A story of the power of social media and someone helping strangers in a major time of need. Last month, a Beatrice woman and her fiancé had just had a baby and their only car was undrivable after it caught fire. But then, one man in their town with a big heart stepped up and saved the day.
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspects in life skills scandal proceed through court
NEBRASKA CITY – Suspects in a life skills abuse scandal at Nebraska City High School are progressing through the court system. Two para-professionals have entered not guilty pleas to misdemeanor negligent abuse charges and a certified teacher is schedule for arraignment in district court on a felony intentional abuse allegation.
WOWT
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
