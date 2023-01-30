ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

cilfm.com

A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
UNION COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Man wanted in Paducah robbery case turns himself in to police

PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton...
PADUCAH, KY
wrul.com

Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter

A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
CARMI, IL
KFVS12

westkentuckystar.com

Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle

A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
PADUCAH, KY
wish989.com

Herrin Police Report

HERRIN – The following information was released by the Herrin Police Department on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Arrested on 01-17-23 for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery. David T. Brown. Age 43. From: Marion, IL. Arrested on 01-18-23 for criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property. Kiley...
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

cilfm.com

Three men have been found guilty in a Carbondale shooting.

Three men have been found guilty in a Carbondale Shooting. 28 year old Demarcus Jones, 29 year old Charleton Patterson, and 29 year old Simeon Patterson, all of Carbondale, were found guilty on multiple gun related charges on Monday, after a two week jury trial. The shooting happened on April 30th, 2022.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

kbsi23.com

wrul.com

Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections

On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

kbsi23.com

Portion of East Park Street back open in Carbondale after crash

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A portion of East Park Street has re-opened in the 600 block all the way to South Lewis Lane after emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 1. The City of Carbondale Police and Fire Departments are on the scene. East Park...
CARBONDALE, IL

