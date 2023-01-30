Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
15 year old facing charges after stolen vehicle recovered in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A juvenile faces several charges after Carbondale police officers investigated a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded to the 1200 block of East Main regarding a report of a stolen vehicle on Feb. 2 at 7:44 p.m. Officers learned unknown suspects stole a vehicle...
cilfm.com
A man faces multiple charges after a shooting in Union County
A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that has left one person seriously injured. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call after a person was shot on Wednesday, February 1st in Union County. When deputies arrived they found 50 year old Tony Miller with...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man wanted in Paducah robbery case turns himself in to police
PADUCAH — A man wanted on charges of robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked someone in a home on Madison Street and stole the victim's gun has turned himself in to authorities, the Paducah Police Department says. Police on Wednesday announced charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton...
wrul.com
Bratcher Arrested For Stealing Catalytic Converter
A Carmi man appeared in White County Court Thursday via zoom from the White County Jail in regards to a theft report filed by Martin & Bayley. On January 30th, an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 35 year old Adam Bratcher for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford F250 that was parked on the Martin & Bayley headquarters lot on Main Street. Bratcher is being charged with Theft of over $500 and Criminal Damage to Property. A bond hearing has been set for February 6th at 9:30 a.m. A preliminary hearing has been set for February 27th at 10 a.m. Bratcher is being held on $4,000 cash bail in the White County Jail.
KFVS12
Woman arrested after Cape Girardeau Police execute two unrelated search warrants
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was taken into custody after police executed two drug-related search warrants in Cape Girardeau. Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the SEMO Drug Task Force searched two homes on unrelated search warrants on Thursday, February 2. One home was searched on the 300 block of North Fountain Street at 7:45 p.m.
KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shooting in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Union County, Ill. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, about a person who had been shot at a residence on Lingle Creek Road, near Mill Creek.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah man arrested after being found unconscious in a running vehicle
A Paducah man was arrested Thursday morning after being found unconscious in a running vehicle off US 45. Graves County Sheriff's deputies were called to the parking lot of a convenience store off North US 45 where they found 36-year-old Jeremy O'Neal of Paducah passed out in his vehicle. O'Neal's vehicle was running, the transmission was in park, and his foot was reportedly on the throttle.
kbsi23.com
3 face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives search home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s dectectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Detectives and deputies arrested three people after searching a home on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County. Detectives found and seized...
wish989.com
Herrin Police Report
HERRIN – The following information was released by the Herrin Police Department on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Arrested on 01-17-23 for domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery. David T. Brown. Age 43. From: Marion, IL. Arrested on 01-18-23 for criminal trespass to property and criminal damage to property. Kiley...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police searching for man accused of robbery in Paducah
PADUCAH — Paducah police are searching for a man charged with robbery and wanton endangerment after he allegedly attacked a man in a home on Madison Street and stole the man's gun. The police department says 20-year-old Tariq T. Griffin is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and...
cilfm.com
Three men have been found guilty in a Carbondale shooting.
Three men have been found guilty in a Carbondale Shooting. 28 year old Demarcus Jones, 29 year old Charleton Patterson, and 29 year old Simeon Patterson, all of Carbondale, were found guilty on multiple gun related charges on Monday, after a two week jury trial. The shooting happened on April 30th, 2022.
cilfm.com
The suspect in an armed robbery in Ziegler has been taken into custody
The suspect in an armed robbery in Zeigler has been taken into custody. 60 year old Earl M. Morlan was arrested by Du Quoin Police yesterday, after he called 911 demanding money. Morlan faces one count of armed robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, and one count of aggravated assault...
KFVS12
Police: Zeigler bank robbery suspect in custody
A police officer in Charleston is out of the hospital after getting rear ended by a semi truck last night. Black ice causing...
kbsi23.com
3 found guilty of multiple gun related crimes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three people were found guilty of multiple gun related offenses from a shooting in April 2022 in Carbondale. Demarcus Jones, 28, and Charleton J. Patterson, 29, both of Carbondale were found guilty of multiple. gun related offenses including aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated...
wrul.com
Three White County Residents Sentenced To The Illinois Department Of Corrections
On January 23rd, 26 year old Dylan Rees of Carmi was sentenced to four years in the IDOC for Aggravated Battery, a class 3 felony. Rees had previously been placed on probation in 2020 following an investigation by the Carmi Police Department. Following his probation being revoked, Reese was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections at the conclusion of a contested sentencing hearing. Reese was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle, Judge T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge, and Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Neal represented the State of Illinois during the sentencing hearing.
kbsi23.com
Carbondale police ask for public’s help finding missing woman
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The City of Carbondale Police Department requests the public’s assistance in locating a missing adult. Tenager L. Taylor, 48, of Carbondale was last seen January 26 in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. Taylor is described as 5 feet tall, weighing...
KFVS12
Man in custody in connection with Zeigler bank robbery
ZEIGLER, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is in custody in connection with an armed robbery in Zeigler at the Southern Illinois Bank. According to the Zeigler Police Department, they canceled the public alert on Wednesday afternoon, February 1. They said the suspect ran away from the scene on Tuesday morning,...
wdml.com
ISP: Washington County hit-and-run driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The Illinois State Police have released some details surrounding a Sunday incident on Interstate 64 in Washington County. According to ISP, troopers responded around 12:26 p.m. Sunday to a traffic crash near milepost 48 on I-64 in Washington County involving a possible Hit and Run. ISP...
kbsi23.com
Portion of East Park Street back open in Carbondale after crash
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A portion of East Park Street has re-opened in the 600 block all the way to South Lewis Lane after emergency crews responded to a vehicle crash on Wednesday, February 1. The City of Carbondale Police and Fire Departments are on the scene. East Park...
wpsdlocal6.com
12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say Whitney was last seen wearing...
