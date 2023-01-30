Authorities in Ashland County continue to investigate the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered Friday afternoon at a home near Nankin. 41-year old Kurtis Harstine had been reported missing that morning. The sheriff’s office says he had a gunshot wound to the chest and had been dead for quite some time. Harstine’s body was taken to Lucas County for an autopsy. More details are expected to be released once authorities officially wrap up their investigation.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO