13abc.com
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
huroninsider.com
Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect
BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Authorities searching for suspect in Bettsville bank robbery Thursday
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Law enforcement are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville Thursday morning. According to a Facebook post made by the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, crews are searching for the male suspect who ran off after the robbery. They are being assisted by the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
2 arrested following weeks-long investigation into crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County
Two people have been arrested following a weeks-long investigation into a crack cocaine distribution ring in Logan County.
cleveland19.com
Vigil held for Huron County woman missing for over 5 years
NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A vigil was held for missing Huron County woman, Amanda Dean, on her 42nd birthday. The mother of four has not been heard from since July 2017. Family, friends, and community members held the vigil outside the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in Norwalk. Up until...
50 suspects identified, 1 arrested in $893,000 Mansfield bank fraud scheme
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Fifty suspects have been identified, including one who has been arrested, for a bank fraud scheme that resulted in more than $893,000 worth of fraudulent transactions, primarily in the Mansfield area. According to the Mansfield Police, its Major Crimes Unit and the Secret Service have identified...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield man arrested in counterfeiting ring
MANSFIELD―The US Secret Service from the Cleveland Field Office, Mansfield Police Detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Financial Crimes Task Force (NOFCTF) of the Secret Service, Mansfield Police Officers, and Lexington Police Officers served two residential search warrants related to a crime ring involved in bank fraud, wire fraud, access device fraud, and forgery.
Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Police make arrest after cameras found in restrooms
MARION―The Marion Police Department made an arrest on February 2, 2023, after investigating a complaint about cameras being placed into a restroom at the Marion YMCA and another restroom at the Marion campus of Ohio State University. The Marion Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State University Police Department.
wktn.com
U.S. 30 Exit Ramp in Wyandot County to Close for at Least One Day
A U.S. 30 exit ramp in Wyandot County is scheduled to be closed for at least a day next week. The U.S. 30 eastbound exit ramp to U.S. 23 northbound on the northwest side of the city of Upper Sandusky will close on Tuesday, February 7, for approximately one day for repair.
Knox Pages
Danville/Brinkhaven/Apple Valley law reports Jan. 19-31
DANVILLE -- These are the police reports from Danville, Brinkhaven and Apple Valley courtesy of the Danville Police Department and Chief Daniel J. Weckesser. These were the reports filed from Jan. 19 through Jan. 31.
crawfordcountynow.com
Interim Law Director back in custody
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has learned that Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is in the custody of The Crawford County Jail for violating the terms of his community control. Gernert’s arrest comes just one day before the deadline to declare his candidacy for the elected position of Law Director.
wqkt.com
Authorities in Ashland County continue to investigate shooting death
Authorities in Ashland County continue to investigate the shooting death of a man whose body was discovered Friday afternoon at a home near Nankin. 41-year old Kurtis Harstine had been reported missing that morning. The sheriff’s office says he had a gunshot wound to the chest and had been dead for quite some time. Harstine’s body was taken to Lucas County for an autopsy. More details are expected to be released once authorities officially wrap up their investigation.
richlandsource.com
Richland County opens warming space at Salvation Army's DeWald Center Feb. 1-3
MANSFIELD -- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, a warming center will open at 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army DeWald Center located at 47 S. Main Street, lower level, in Mansfield. The center expects to remain open through Friday, Feb. 3. Guests wishing to get in out of the extreme cold...
Knox Pages
Knox County grand jury indicts 12
MOUNT VERNON — A Knox County grand jury handed down 12 indictments during its latest session on Monday Jan. 30. --Joshua Bias, Centerburg, tampering with evidence, third-degree felony.
huroninsider.com
Commission hires firm to design Columbus Avenue underpass repairs
SANDUSKY – The Sandusky City Commission has hired a construction management firm to design a repair plan for Columbus Avenue. Part of Columbus Avenue has been closed since October 2022, when a train derailed off of the overpass. The memorandum of understanding for the repairs is between the City...
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
13abc.com
Sunny Farms landfill fights for its operating license
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders at Sunny Farms landfill in Seneca County say they’re ready to fight for their license after getting notice from the county health board that they may not get it renewed. With clean inspections in both 2021 and 2022, there are questions about why this...
