Summit County, UT

Park Record

Park City Council approves plan to build a dedicated pickleball facility￼

The Park City Council on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a plan to expand recreational facilities that includes constructing a complex with two dozen pickleball courts. Pickleball players have asked council members to prioritize building a dedicated facility for their sport so they don't have to compete with tennis for court time.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City-area Olympic input: Games ‘will only benefit those in a certain wealth bracket’ or ‘Let’s do it’

Some in the greater Park City area see a second Winter Olympics in the state as an event that could bring transportation improvements and upgrades to the mountain resorts. But the opinions collected during a series of gatherings in 2022 centered on the Games efforts illustrate there are also worries about the long-term impact another Olympics could have on Park City.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Guest editorial: Thanks for helping defeat PEG’s base area proposal

It was nearly three years ago that a flawed development application for the Park City Mountain resort's parking lots was submitted by PEG Development. It is with sincere gratitude that we at RRAD (Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition) thank our Park City community for stepping up and helping us contest the proposed base area parking lot development.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City liquor store roof collapses

The roof collapsed at a state liquor store in Prospector on Wednesday evening, the Park City Fire District said. The fire district in an online posting said a water-flow alarm was triggered at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Sidewinder Drive building. The firefighters found the roof had collapsed. The fire district indicated the amount of snow that had collected on the roof may have contributed to the collapse.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Gallery: Day 1 at Deer Valley

Cole McDonald celebrates as he crosses the finish line on Thursday night. Jaelin Kauf crosses up her skis and backflips off a jump during Thursday's World Cup event. Hannah Soar flies off a jump during Thursday's moguls competition.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Park City Film picks up where Sundance ends￼

The February slate (see accompanying list) starts with a Sundance connection through Oliver Hermanus' "Living," which will screen Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, said Executive Director Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director. "This film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it was one of...
PARK CITY, UT

