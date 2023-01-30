Read full article on original website
Park City Council approves plan to build a dedicated pickleball facility￼
The Park City Council on Thursday gave the go-ahead to a plan to expand recreational facilities that includes constructing a complex with two dozen pickleball courts. Pickleball players have asked council members to prioritize building a dedicated facility for their sport so they don’t have to compete with tennis for court time.
Park City-area Olympic input: Games ‘will only benefit those in a certain wealth bracket’ or ‘Let’s do it’
Some in the greater Park City area see a second Winter Olympics in the state as an event that could bring transportation improvements and upgrades to the mountain resorts. But the opinions collected during a series of gatherings in 2022 centered on the Games efforts illustrate there are also worries about the long-term impact another Olympics could have on Park City.
Guest editorial: Thanks for helping defeat PEG’s base area proposal
It was nearly three years ago that a flawed development application for the Park City Mountain resort’s parking lots was submitted by PEG Development. It is with sincere gratitude that we at RRAD (Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition) thank our Park City community for stepping up and helping us contest the proposed base area parking lot development.
Park City official insinuates some may be interfering with municipal government
A member of the Park City Council on Thursday evening delivered vague comments appearing to insinuate there may be people attempting to hinder the work of City Hall and, it seemed afterward, the elected officials could address the topic in a future closed-door discussion. City Councilor Jeremy Rubell’s comments at...
Park City liquor store roof collapses
The roof collapsed at a state liquor store in Prospector on Wednesday evening, the Park City Fire District said. The fire district in an online posting said a water-flow alarm was triggered at approximately 7:15 p.m. at the Sidewinder Drive building. The firefighters found the roof had collapsed. The fire district indicated the amount of snow that had collected on the roof may have contributed to the collapse.
Gallery: Day 1 at Deer Valley
Cole McDonald celebrates as he crosses the finish line on Thursday night. Jaelin Kauf crosses up her skis and backflips off a jump during Thursday’s World Cup event. Hannah Soar flies off a jump during Thursday’s moguls competition. Support Local Journalism. Readers around Park City and Summit County...
Park City Mountain, Deer Valley agreements for Olympics will outline dates for exclusive venue use
The Winter Olympics in 2002 opened on Feb. 8 and ended on Feb. 24. But the Games organizers held the exclusive right to use certain terrain at Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort, which were both competition venues, for a period that stretched weeks longer than the 17 days of the Olympics.
Park City Film picks up where Sundance ends￼
The February slate (see accompanying list) starts with a Sundance connection through Oliver Hermanus’ “Living,” which will screen Friday through Sunday, Feb. 3-5, said Executive Director Katharine Wang, Park City Film executive director. “This film premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, and it was one of...
