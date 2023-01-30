Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Receives Interesting Offer From The Patriots
Robert Kraft has some ideas for TB12. Tom Brady officially retired from football on Wednesday morning. This was a massive announcement that completely shook the football world to its core. Of course, this is one of those things that was expected. Overall, Brady had played 23 seasons in the NFL and was 45 years old. Moreover, his play declined this past year, which meant that retirement was probably the best thing to do for his legacy. Either way, Brady will now get to go down as the greatest football player ever.
Tom Brady Honored By Fans Following Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady’s retirement took some by surprise. Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play the game of football. Having said that, he has played 23 seasons, which means the end was always approaching. Additionally, this was one of his worst seasons statistically, so it only made sense that he would ride off into the sunset.
Stephen A. Smith Comments On Tom Brady Retirement
Tom Brady was a hot topic on “First Take” this morning. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the biggest names in the world of sports television. He is always commenting on the biggest stories, and overall, fans love him quite a bit. Every single morning on First Take is a lot of fun, especially when there is a big story.
Eagles OL Josh Sills Indicted On Rape & Kidnapping Charges: Details
This is a terrible look ahead of the Super Bowl. Josh Sills, an offensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, is now facing some very serious charges ahead of the Super Bowl. According to TMZ, Sills was recently indicted on kidnapping and rape charges. Overall, this is huge news given the fact the Super Bowl is in 10 days.
Look: Travis Kelce Has One Request For Chiefs Fans
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are set to become the first pair of brothers to ever face each other in the Super Bowl. The two talked all the Super Bowl shop on their podcast, "New Heights," on Wednesday, and Travis Kelce issued his ...
Colin Kaepernick Jersey To Sell For Big Bucks At Auction
The jersey was worn during Kaepernick’s run to the Super Bowl. Colin Kaepernick got a very rough deal when it comes to his time in the NFL. During his first few years with the San Francisco 49ers, he was the man. Overall, he brought the team to a Super Bowl and even orchestrated a second-half comeback that almost won them the whole thing. However, his career eventually took a turn. The 49ers started to decline and after protesting racial inequality by kneeling during the anthem, Kap found himself out of the league. Today, it is still seen as one of the biggest injustices in the history of the NFL.
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
Tom Brady Delivers Emotional Retirement Message
Tom Brady seems to be retiring for real this time. Tom Brady has enjoyed one of the most historic careers in the history of the NFL. Throughout his 23-year career, he has won seven Super Bowls and has played in 10 of them. Additionally, he has the record for most yards and touchdowns, which makes him the GOAT.
Draymond Green Roasts Sports Bettors: Watch
Draymond Green had a funny message for those are mad at his stat lines. Draymond Green is a player who is not afraid to go back and forth with the fans out there. Overall, Green has seen a bit of a decline in his play over the last few years. When it comes to offense, Green has largely struggled, and it has led to a lot of roasts on social media. However, he is mostly paid to play good defense, and that is exactly what he does. Although, for those who place bets and do fantasy basketball, Green can be a frustrating player to watch.
