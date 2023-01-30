Lauren London is still not "at peace" with Nipsey Hussle's death. The 38-year-old actress was left devastated when her boyfriend was shot dead in March 2019 and though she is pleased by the praise she's received for her work in new movie 'You People', as well as the "success of having a job and meeting people and people showing [her] love," she admitted she still experiences "the feeling of there's one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you."

2 DAYS AGO