Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Nova
Britney Spears accuses Alyssa Milano of 'bullying'
Britney Spears has branded Alyssa Milano a bully for asking for someone to check on her well-being. The 'Melrose Place' star took to Twitter in December to express her concern for the pop idol. She wrote at the time: "Someone please go check on Britney Spears." And now the 'Toxic'...
Inside Nova
'I could take it a step further': Pamela Anderson addresses past MeToo remarks
Pamela Anderson believes her "sense of value and self-worth" stopped her becoming a victim of predatory men in Hollywood. The 'Baywatch' actress came under fire in 2017 when she suggested Harvey Weinstein's accusers "knew what they were getting into", and she's now admitted she could take her remarks "a step further" because she was raised with the attitude that it "takes two to tango".
Inside Nova
Prince William won't be buying roses for Princess Catherine this Valentine's Day
Catherine, Princess of Wales doesn't think Prince William will be buying her flowers this Valentine's Day. The royal was presented with a bouquet of hyacinths by florist Neil Ashcroft during her visit to Kirkgate Market in Leeds, and when asked if she will receive some romantic roses from the future king on February 14, however, she doubts William will buy her the traditional symbol of love.
Inside Nova
Adele moved to tears by man holding up a picture of his wife at her concert
Adele burst into tears after seeing a man with a picture of his late wife on his phone in the crowd at her concert. The 'Easy On Me' hitmaker grew more and more emotional as she walked through the audience at her Las Vegas residency show at The Colosseum At Caesars Palace on January 27.
Inside Nova
Ellie Bamber to play Kate Moss in new biopic
Actress Ellie Bamber is to play Kate Moss in a new biopic. The 26-year-old 'Willow' star has signed up to portray the supermodel in new film 'Moss and Freud' about the supermodel's decision to pose naked for artist Lucian Freud - with veteran screen star Derek Jacobi taking on the role of Freud in the film.
Inside Nova
Christine Taylor says Ben Stiller was a 'rebound' romance
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's relationship started off as a "rebound" romance. The couple first met while working on the 1999 pilot episode of TV show 'Heat Vision and Jack' which Ben directed and Christine starred in - and 'The Craft' star has admitted it was very casual at first because they had both just gone through break-ups.
Inside Nova
John Legend's daughter's name honours family members
John Legend's daughter was "unintentionally" named after one of his relatives. The 'All of Me' singer and wife Chrissy Teigen welcomed their third child, Esti Maxine, into the world earlier this month and although there is "a lot of [his] family" connected to the tot's moniker, the 44-year-old star insisted that wasn't the reason behind their choices.
Inside Nova
Sam Smith: I have the opposite of body dysmorphia now
Sam Smith has the "opposite" of body dysmorphia now. The 'Unholy' singer struggled in the past with the mental disorder, where someone becomes obsessed by a perceived flaw in their appearance, but these days they are extremely confident in their body. The pop star said: “Within my industry, there is...
Inside Nova
Heidi Klum hasn't ruled out having another child
Heidi Klum hasn't ruled out adding to her brood. The mother-four - who has Leni, 18, Lou, 13, Henry, 17, and Johan, 16, with ex-husband Seal - has days where she is broody and other days when she remembers how much it takes out of you being pregnant. Appearing on...
Inside Nova
Ed Sheeran returns to social media after 'turbulent' time
Ed Sheeran has told how "turbulent things" in his personal life led to a recent social media break. The 31-year-old singer - who has two daughters, Lyra, two, and eight-month-old Jupiter, with wife Cherry Seaborn - admitted some posts on his social media have become "a bit boring" after a tough time, but he insisted "things are looking up" now.
Inside Nova
Sir Michael Caine's daughter slapped with six-month driving ban
Sir Michael Caine’s daughter has been handed a six-month driving ban. Dominique Caine, 65, admitted she was travelling at 64mph in a 50mph zone in a Range Rover near her home in Gloucestershire. However, she already had nine points against her license bringing her total to 12, the BBC...
Inside Nova
'I'm not physically capable': Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring
Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring. The 'Crazy Train' rocker has been forced to pull out of his UK and European tour with Judas Priest because he is "not physically capable" of the travelling required to complete the run. The former Black Sabbath frontman - who has Parkinson's disease -...
Inside Nova
Paul Rudd shares secret to his youthful looks
Paul Rudd has insisted the key to his youthful looks is getting a good night's sleep. The 53-year-old 'Ant-Man' star has opened up about how he stays looking young and has revealed logging a solid eight hours sleep a night is crucial to looking and feeling good - even more than hitting the gym.
Inside Nova
Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals Dolly Parton's 'little known' Buffy the Vampire Slayer role
Sarah Michelle Gellar has revealed Dolly Parton was a producer on 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'. The 45-year-old actress - who played Buffy Summers in the classic show from 1997 to 2003 - has opened up on the role the country music legend played in bringing the iconic series to the small screen.
Inside Nova
Lauren London not at peace with Nipsey Hussle's death
Lauren London is still not "at peace" with Nipsey Hussle's death. The 38-year-old actress was left devastated when her boyfriend was shot dead in March 2019 and though she is pleased by the praise she's received for her work in new movie 'You People', as well as the "success of having a job and meeting people and people showing [her] love," she admitted she still experiences "the feeling of there's one person you wished was here to watch the movie with you."
Inside Nova
Just give me another chance... These stars have all married the same person TWICE!
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Many celebrity marriages end in divorce but some times it's worth trying again. Read on to discover which stars decided that it would be twice as nice to tie the knot with the same person again... Originally published on celebretainment.com, part...
Inside Nova
Dr Phil to end after 21 seasons
'Dr. Phil' is to end after 21 seasons. Psychologist-turned-TV star Phil McGraw, 72, has confirmed his popular daytime talk show will wrap in the spring after its current 2022-23 season. He said in a statement: "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. "With this show,...
Inside Nova
Daisy Ridley has 'no idea' about Star Wars return
Daisy Ridley has "no idea" if she will return to 'Star Wars'. The 30-year-old actress played Rey in the sequel trilogy of the iconic sci-fi franchise but is unsure what the future holds following the conclusion to the movies in 2019. Quizzed on a potential comeback by The Hollywood Reporter,...
Comments / 0