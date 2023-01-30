ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County Sheriff’s Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today

 4 days ago

(Greenfield) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Sebastian D. Borkowski of Glenview, Illinois, on January 25, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st offense. Borkowski’s arrest stems from a traffic stop for speeding at the 88 Mile Marker exit ramp on I80.

An Adair Police Officer arrested 36-year-old Enemicio Dario Escobar-Vargas of Stuart on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault/Causing Bodily Injury.

Greenfield Police cited a Fontanelle man on drug possession charges (Marijuana). Officers searched the vehicle and found a Marijuana Pipe. A burnt substance at the end of the pipe and two baggies of a green leafy substance, which the Officer determined was Marijuana.

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater says 34-year-old Matthew Lloyd Stevens, of Lewis, was being held in the Adair County Jail on behalf of Cass County on Cass County Charges.

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson

A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Union County Man arrested on Drug Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested a Union County man on drug possession charges. Police arrested 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston at 301 New York Ave and charged him with Possession Controlled Substance, 3rd offense (marijuana), Conspire with intent to manufacture/deliver other I, II, III CS, Failure to affix drug tax stamp- forty-two- and one-half grams or more, attach a used drug tax stamp- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire w/intent deliver false marijuana under 50 kg. He is held in Union County Jail on a $27,000 cash or approved surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Creston man booked on several drug charges

(Creston) -- A suspect faces several drug-related charges following their arrest in Creston Tuesday evening. The Creston Police Department says 39-year-old Jaime Nam Torres of Creston was arrested around 7:30 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, third offense, conspire with intent to manufacture or deliver other schedule I, II, or III drugs, failure to affix a drug tax stamp -- 42.5 grams or more -- and attach a used drug tax stamp -- 10 or more dosage units, and conspire with intent to deliver false marijuana under 50 kilograms.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 41-year-old Jessie Wade Stauffer at Lucas and Elm Streets for driving while barred. Police transported Stauffer to the Union County Jail and held him on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harlan Police Report

(Harlan) A Missouri man was arrested on drug charges in Harlan. The Harlan Police Department says 30-year-old Jeremiah Joseph Rosemeier, of Hopkins, was arrested following a traffic stop on January 11th. Rosemeier was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with prohibited acts penalties, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports eight arrests and one citation. Orlando Mendez, 44, of Atlantic, was arrested Monday for Child Endangerment and Aggravated Assault. Ason Pisalil, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested Sunday for Public Intoxication. Dale Saylors, 37, of Papillion, Nebraska, was arrested January 27th for three counts of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report 1 Arrest

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 27-year-old Bradley Clark Perry for OWI, 1st offense, on Tuesday in the 600 block of East Hammond Street. Officers transported Perry to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
RED OAK, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Man charged after throwing water on employee

DES MOINES, Iowa — A school intruder was stopped Friday morning. It happened at the Walnut Street School in downtown Des Moines. Police say a man tried to get into the school to warm up. School staff eventually forced him out of the building. The district decided not to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
MONTEZUMA, IA
osceolaiowa.com

Vehicular homicide trial date to be moved

The case of State of Iowa v. Tyson Scott Nall is likely to see a new trial date, following a request for continuance. Originally, Nall was set to go to jury trial Oct. 3, 2022. An order for continuance was filed in August, and the trial date was moved to Feb. 6, 2023. According to the paperwork filed Jan. 23, the Feb. 6 trial date has been continued until further notice. District judge Patrick Greenwood signed off on the order for continuance, directing counsel for the parties to consult with Rural Case Coordinator Alissa Bowman to select a new trial date and to submit a proposed scheduling order. Parties had until 10 a.m., Feb. 2 to complete the request. A waiver of speedy trial was filed Jan. 26.
MURRAY, IA
Western Iowa Today

One Person Hurt in 2 Vehicle Crash in Creston

(Creston) A Ringgold County woman suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston on Monday afternoon. Creston Police say the accident happened at 3:30 p.m. at Patriotic Parkway and Highway 34. Authorities say 80-year-old Joyce Elaine England of Mount Ayr was injured in the crash. England was driving an eastbound...
CRESTON, IA
KCRG.com

Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Another arrest made in Starts Right Here shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — A second arrest has been made in connection to the shooting at Starts Right Here that resulted in the death of two students and seriously injured the program’s founder earlier this week. Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of first degree murder, one count of […]
DES MOINES, IA
