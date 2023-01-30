Adair County Sheriff’s Report

(Greenfield) The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Sebastian D. Borkowski of Glenview, Illinois, on January 25, for Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st offense. Borkowski’s arrest stems from a traffic stop for speeding at the 88 Mile Marker exit ramp on I80.

An Adair Police Officer arrested 36-year-old Enemicio Dario Escobar-Vargas of Stuart on Thursday for Domestic Abuse Assault/Causing Bodily Injury.

Greenfield Police cited a Fontanelle man on drug possession charges (Marijuana). Officers searched the vehicle and found a Marijuana Pipe. A burnt substance at the end of the pipe and two baggies of a green leafy substance, which the Officer determined was Marijuana.

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater says 34-year-old Matthew Lloyd Stevens, of Lewis, was being held in the Adair County Jail on behalf of Cass County on Cass County Charges.