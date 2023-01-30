Priscilla Presley wants to "protect" her grandchildren. The 'Naked Gun' actress recently filed documents to contest an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will, which removed her and the singer's former business manager Barry Siegel from being in charge of her trust and replaced them with the star's eldest kids, Riley, 33, and Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 -but she insisted she is doing her best to keep their family "together".

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO