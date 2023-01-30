Read full article on original website
Related
Albia Newspapers
Priscilla Presley wants to keep family 'together'
Priscilla Presley wants to "protect" her grandchildren. The 'Naked Gun' actress recently filed documents to contest an amendment to her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will, which removed her and the singer's former business manager Barry Siegel from being in charge of her trust and replaced them with the star's eldest kids, Riley, 33, and Benjamin - who took his own life in 2020 -but she insisted she is doing her best to keep their family "together".
Albia Newspapers
Ellie Goulding shares new single and music video for Like A Saviour
Ellie Goulding has shared the 80s-tinged single 'Like A Saviour'. The pop star is back with the latest track from her upcoming LP 'Higher Than Heaven', following 'Easy Lover', 'All by Myself' and 'Let it Die', and a striking music video to boot. In the clip, the singer and a...
Comments / 0