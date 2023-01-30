Shipley Do-Nuts Planned for Providence Village

Shipley Do-Nuts is being planned for Providence Village in Denton County . The newest addition to the brand will be located at the northeast corner of Highway 380 and Providence Blvd. in suite 100 of Building 1, according to a recent project filing.

The filing states the space for the new Shipley Do-Nuts is nearly 1,700-square-feet. Construction could begin this spring and wrap up in October of 2023. There’s no official word on when the Shipley Do-Nuts might open to the public in Providence Village.

Shipley Do-Nuts offers a menu of hand-crafted do-nuts and kolaches made fresh daily. Some do-nut flavors include glazed or iced with sprinkles. You can get crème-filled and cake do-nuts, bear claws and twists, or cinnamon rolls. Coffee is also an option.

The tenant listed for the new location is Michael Poates , CEO of HPL Capital LLC , which is overseeing Shipley’s 25-unit expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex .

Shipley Do-Nuts has been around for nearly 90 years. Lawrence Shipley Sr. developed the original “do-nut” recipe in 1936 and later opened the first Shipley Do-Nuts in Houston. The franchise now has several hundred restaurants across the country.

