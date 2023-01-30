Associated Press News Briefs

6th Memphis officer relieved of duty in Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police spokeswoman says a sixth Memphis Police Department officer has been disciplined for his involvement in the brutal beating and arrest of Tyre Nichols. Officer Preston Hemphill was relieved of duty shortly after the Jan. 7 arrest of Nichols, who died three days later at a hospital, Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph did not disclose Hemphill’s role in the arrest. Rudolph said information on disciplinary action taken against Hemphill was not immediately released because Hemphill was not fired and the department typically releases information about officers who are relieved of duty after an investigation ends.

School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher has reopened with stepped-up security and a new administrator. Nervous parents and students expressed optimism Monday as they returned to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. Jennifer Roe and her fourth-grade son, Jethro, were among the first to arrive. She said they saw a therapist after the shooting. The school reopened after being closed for more than three weeks following the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. Zwerner was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

Pakistan mosque suicide bomber kills 59, wounds over 150

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Officials say a suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan, killing at least 59 people and wounding over 150 more. The bombing caused the roof to collapse, and most of the casualties were police. It was not clear how the bomber was able to slip into the walled compound, located in a high-security zone with other government buildings. A commander for the Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan, which is mostly Sunni Muslim, has seen a surge in militant violence since November, when the Pakistani Taliban ended their cease-fire with government forces. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said: “This is no less than an attack on Pakistan.”

Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor ups anticipation

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by a prosecutor, but the warning didn’t come from anyone at the Justice Department. It’s from a Georgia prosecutor who indicates she’s likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis argued in court last week decisions in the case are “imminent.” Though Willis didn’t mention Trump by name, her comments mark the first time a prosecutor leading any of the current investigations related to him has so bluntly hinted charges could be forthcoming. Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

2 Cuban sisters’ 4,200-mile journey to the US and a new life

HAVANA — The Rolo González sisters walked out of Nicaragua’s main airport and peered out onto a sea of young men. The Central American “coyotes” squinted back, trying to find people to smuggle to the United States. They were the first steps that Merlyn and Melanie took outside of Cuba. Their odyssey of more than 4,200 miles would lead the medical students to question their past lives, race unknowingly against a ticking legal clock and leave them teetering on the edge of death as they tumbled down a cliff. It’s a voyage that hundreds of thousands of Cubans have made over the last two years in an historic wave of migration.

5 Ukrainian civilians killed as warring sides mull next move

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian presidential office says Russian shelling has killed at least five people and wounded 13 others over the past 24 hours. The warring sides are sizing up their needs for renewed military pushes expected when the weather improves. France and Australia announced Monday plans to jointly produce and send several thousand 155-millimeter artillery shells to Ukraine. The latest casualties reportedly included a woman who was killed and three others who were wounded by the Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the country’s northeast. Moscow’s troops seized large areas of the northeastern Kharkiv region in the months following its invasion of its neighbor last February. But Ukrainian counteroffensives since August snatched back Russian-occupied territory.

Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at 84

CHICAGO — Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull, who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup Final, has died. Hull was 84. The two-time MVP was one of the most prolific scorers in NHL history, leading the league in goals seven times. Nicknamed “The Golden Jet” for his speed and blond hair, he posted 13 consecutive seasons with 30 goals or more from 1959-72. Hull and Stan Mikita powered Chicago to the NHL title in 1961. Hull remains the Blackhawks’ career leader with 62 playoff goals. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and his No. 9 sweater was retired by Chicago that same year.

Fed, set to impose smaller hike, may hint of fewer increases

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is poised this week to raise its benchmark interest rate for an eighth time since March. But the Fed will likely announce a smaller hike for a second straight time, and it could change some key wording in its post-meeting statement about future rate increases. A change in its statement, if there is one, could be seen as signaling an eventual pause in the Fed’s aggressive drive to raise borrowing costs. Chair Jerome Powell is still likely to stress, though, that the Fed’s campaign to conquer high inflation is far from over.

New this week: Shania, ‘Princess Power’ and Pamela Anderson

This week’s new entertainment releases include a fresh album from Shania Twain, the megahit film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” lands on Disney+ and a new PBS “Frontline” documentary delves into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interaction with the last five U.S. presidents. Pamela Anderson tells her own story using archival footage and personal journals for a Netflix documentary, while Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie have teamed up to executive produce a new animated children’s series on Netflix called “Princess Power.” Also for the kids is “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” which comes to Netflix as a hybrid live action, CGI and musical movie.

Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2

Purdue is this season’s first unanimous No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll. The Boilermakers have won eight straight games since a one-point loss to Rutgers on Jan. 2. They were followed in the AP Top 25 by Tennessee, Houston, Alabama and Arizona in the top five. No. 11 Baylor and No. 17 Providence made the biggest jumps, each climbing six spots. Auburn had the biggest drop, falling 10 spots to No. 25. No. 21 Indiana and No. 22 San Diego State rejoined the poll at the expense of Charleston and New Mexico.