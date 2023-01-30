Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Winter Storm OutagemaltaTexas State
Deep frost blankets New England while power problems in Texas persist.Sherif SaadAustin, TX
7 of Our Favorite Antique Stores in TexasEast Coast TravelerAustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This WeekendTom HandyTexas State
Related
CBS Sports
Baylor vs. Texas Tech: Prediction, pick, spread, basketball game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Halfway through the Big 12's 18-game slate, the conference is up for grabs. No. 11 Baylor remains in the mix as it prepares to host Texas Tech on Saturday, but even the last-place Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12) pose a threat in what is widely regarded as the nation's most rigorous league.
crossroadstoday.com
More than 200,000 Texans lose power as another round of ice and freezing rain cripples parts of the southern and central US
Treacherous road conditions linked to the deaths of at least two people in Texas will bring more misery Wednesday as a fresh wave of ice and sleet hammer parts of the southern and central US. In Texas alone, more than 200,000 homes, businesses and other power customers had no electricity...
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Believe It Or Not, A Central Texas City Is Among the State’s Most Dangerous
Big things always happen in the great state of Texas - sometimes good and sometimes bad. The older I get the more I realize what’s more important to me. When I was growing up I thought fancy cars, big houses, and lots of money were something that would make my life completely different.
7 deaths reported from Texas ice storm, outages top 400K
Seven people have been reported dead from an ice storm that has hit Texas and caused more than 400,000 power outages across the state. The Weather Channel reported that the storm has caused dangerous icy road conditions that have caused vehicles to slide on the ice. The deaths began as early as Monday and have…
Video “Texans On Their Way To Go Get Whataburger During This Winter Storm” Hits Hard Today
I've been talking about Whataburger a whole lot lately. I wish I was sorry, but...I'm not. There's never a bad time to mention them, and it's pretty clear that you guys love them as much as I do. I actually went there for lunch yesterday. It was nothing short of spectacular!
Texas ice storm: More than 400,000 without power Thursday morning
Central Texas is experiencing growing power outages as an ice storm pummels the region.
KTLO
Freezing rain hits Texas, icy conditions may cripple roads
(NEW YORK) — Texas is bracing for icy conditions that could cripple roads across major cities. Winter storm warnings are in effect for Dallas and Austin where up to half an inch of ice accumulation is expected. The freezing rain began Monday and may last through Wednesday morning. The...
Power outages leaves Central Texas families fighting for warmth
TEMPLE, Texas — Central Texans are starting to see the impacts of the winter storm with even more crashes, fallen trees and power outages. Geographically there's been widespread power outages. Hundreds of thousands of Texans are trying to figure out how to stay warm, including many of us here in Central Texas.
fox44news.com
Central Texas school districts issue weather updates
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Some Central Texas school districts are issuing statements and updates regarding the winter weather. The Academy Independent School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 31, due to inclement weather. The district plans to make updates for Wednesday, February 1, as necessary. Belton ISD:
KWTX
Multiple crashes reported in Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - At least 12 crashes in McLennan and Bell counties have been already been reported this morning. The majority we are told are single vehicle rollovers as drivers are failing to slow down on these dangerous slick conditions. Waco. The Herring bridge currently closed for traffic, according...
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Blog: Road closures, conditions due to winter weather
Authorities have shut down roads, overpasses and flyovers due to the winter weather that has arrived in the Austin area.
This Texas City Has The Best BBQ In The Entire US & It's Not Where You Think It Is
There's no food a Texan is more defensive about than delicious barbecue, and one Texas city has proven to have the greatest in the entire country. San Antonio, TX was named the "best BBQ city in the United States" out of 50 metros based on 2022 data that showed the town is full of affordable BBQ eateries and quality meats like brisket, a study done by real estate website Clever revealed.
KWTX
Waco police identify woman struck, killed by train
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are warning area residents it is against the law to walk along or on train tracks after a woman was struck and killed by a train. Police identified the woman as 40-year-old Sonya Spotts. The deadly accident happened in the area of S. 32nd...
KXAN
How this ice storm compares to our February 2021 winter storm
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Though this winter storm will likely bring Central Texans significant icing issues, major travel disruptions and isolated power outages, this storm will not be a repeat of our February 2021 winter storm. The duration and intensity of the freezing cold weather are the key differences. Here’s how these two storms compare:
fox7austin.com
1 dead in 10-vehicle crash in South Austin: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says one person is dead in a 10-vehicle crash on Ben White near Congress Ave. in South Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS says at least one pedestrian was also involved in the wreck, but that wasn't the person who died. There are multiple ambulances...
Why don’t we just bury the power lines to stop winter outages?
Precipitation in the winter, whether freezing rain or snow, accumulates on tree branches and overhead power lines; this routinely leads to power outages once enough piles up.
This Charming Small Town In Texas Is One Of The US' Most Underrated & It's A Fun Day Trip
Any small town is always a fantastic break from the big city life. While some aren't as popular as others, they’re all so deserving of all the hype. Consumer trends website Cheapism recently compiled a list of the towns in each state they believe is the most underrated, and one tiny city outside of Austin, TX was the choice for the Lone Star State.
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
Comments / 0