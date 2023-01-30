ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Pops in Colorful Fringe, Lace & More for Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2023 Campaign

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEp7Q_0kWLcyj600

Kendall Jenner brought a sleek take to springtime hues in Proenza Schouler’s newest campaign.

In a photo as part of the New York-based brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram Jenner posed for Davit Giorgadze’s lens in a teal lace dress. The collared piece featured a button-up front and long sleeves, giving the springtime outfit added formality. Jenner’s attire was accentuated with a blue handbag and small gold tubular hoop earrings.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler)

In another shot, Jenner stared into the camera wearing a light blue knit minidress with heavily fringed cuffed sleeves, accentuated by a blue handbag she clutched in both hands. Her ensemble was dramatically finished with three-tiered silver metal post earrings punctuated with abstract blue stones, creating a contemporary monochrome outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Proenza Schouler (@proenzaschouler)

When it came to footwear, the model’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely Jenner’s ensembles were finished with a set of footwear hailing from Proenza Schouler’s spring 2023 collection. The line’s runway show, seen during New York Fashion Week, prominently included chunky quilted and padded platform slides and sandals, as well as woven square-toed mules, in hues of black, cream, cobalt blue and golden yellow.

For footwear, Jenner typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, the “Kardashians” star regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

PHOTOS: Discover Jenner’s FWRD summer 2022 campaign in the gallery.

More from Footwear News
Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Masters Night-Out Style in Daring Sheer Skirt, Cutout Bodysuit & 5-Inch Stiletto Heels

Ciara mastered night-out style in her latest Instagram post. The singer looked confident as she strutted to her car in a daring all-black ensemble, as seen in the video set to Lil Baby’s “Frozen.” Ciara wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a racerback and a halter neckline. She paired the one piece with a sheer maxi skirt with a thigh-high slit along the side. Ciara accessorized with an array of gold bangles and a diamond ring. She kept her honey blond locks in a sleek style cascading down her back. Her minimal makeup featured a nude eye and a red lip. The singer...
Footwear News

Christian McCaffrey’s Girlfriend Olivia Culpo Does ‘Lucky Baby Bump’ Dance in Boots & Bomber Jacket at 49ers Football Game With Kristen Gaffney

Olivia Culpo looked sharp while cheering for her boyfriend, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, who wore Nike cleats, as he and his team played against the Dallas Cowboys on Jan. 22. The San Francisco 49ers won by 19-12 and will be against the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday on Jan. 29. During the game, Culpo also did a “lucky baby bump” dance with her friend Kristen Gaffney, who is pregnant and expecting another child with her husband, New England Patriots running back player Tyler Gaffney. Culpo shared the moment on her Instagram Story. View this post on Instagram A post...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed

Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
MARYLAND STATE
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
In Style

Kendall Jenner Paired the Slinkiest Muted Maxidress With Sky-High Booties

Kendall Jenner knows that a great mirror selfie starts with an expertly crafted outfit, and she put both her posing and fashion skills on full display when detailing her latest OOTD on her Instagram Story. On Thursday, the supermodel shared a snap of her ensemble with her 269 million Instagram...
Elite Daily

Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary

Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
talentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Gets Criticized by Melissa Rivers for Her Red Carpet Look

Supermodel and America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum got criticized as Melissa Rivers shades at her Golden Globes 2023 red carpet look. Twitter users are currently split as to what to think of Klum’s red carpet mini dress, with some agreeing with Rivers. Rivers Said that Heidi Klum’s...
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Fronts Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner stars in Miu Miu‘s new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign, alongside the likes of Ever Anderson Achol Ayor, Emma Corrin, Esther McGregor, Quintessa Swindell, Karolin Wolter and Lim Yoona. Interrogating the function of fashion and its place in a modern-day world, the campaign aims to encourage self-expression and the...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Brings the Drama in Plunging Feathered Dress & Satin Pumps at Ashi Studio’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna served feathered drama for Ashi Studio’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Diane Kruger. For the occasion, Rinna wore a dove-gray minidress with wide short sleeves and a plunging neckline, coated in delicate crystals and sprays of feathers. The dramatic piece took center stage for Rinna’s look, which was smoothly accented by a slicked-back hairstyle, thin red bracelet and several bejeweled silver rings. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of soft pointed-toe...
Page Six

Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace

It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
Footwear News

Footwear News

188K+
Followers
21K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy