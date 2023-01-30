Read full article on original website
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is clearly unhappy with the state of things here in Baltimore. So ... do the Falcons want to give up three first-round picks for the QB?
Frank Reich adds Super Bowl winning coach to Panthers staff
After being named the Carolina Panthers’ next head coach, Frank Reich is now building out his coaching staff. His first order of business for the Panthers involved bringing in former Super Bowl winner Duce Staley. Staley has agreed to leave the Detroit Lions to join Reich in Carolina, via...
Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shocked the NFL world when he left the Dallas Cowboys for the Los Angeles Chargers. Moore went into detail behind his decision and why he chose the Chargers over the Cowboys. When it comes to Dallas, Moore isn’t looking at the parting of ways so negatively, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. […] The post Kellen Moore gets brutally honest on leaving Cowboys for Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is among the team’s wide receivers dealing with an injury ahead of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Hardman is facing an uphill battle to play in the big game. In the latest Chiefs injury update, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs slapped with harsh Mecole Hardman injury reality for Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement
Patrick Mahomes wasted no time sharing his thoughts on Tom Brady after the latter announced his retirement from football on Wednesday morning. Mahomes tweeted three goat emojis, sharing what everyone in the sports world already knew when his fellow quarterback decided to hang them up: Brady is the greatest football player of all time. 🐐🐐🐐 […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ immediate GOAT reaction to Tom Brady’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tedy Bruschi tells mind-blowing Tom Brady-Bill Belichick story from Patriots’ 2007 season
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots couldn’t finish off their unbeaten 2007 season in the Super Bowl, though the team may have come closest to falling short in their pursuit of perfection off of the field. During an appearance on ESPN’s morning show Get Up, former Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi revealed that head coach Bill Belichick told the team to “move on” from pursuing their unbeaten season in 2007.
Derek Carr refuses to bend on $40 million decision Raiders must make
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to have a messy divorce. Carr’s latest contract antics are sure to make his split from the Raiders all the more complicated. Carr indicated that he won’t push back the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract, via ESPN’s Stephen...
Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn
Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts are really taking their time before deciding on the franchise’s next head coach. After nearly being done with the second round of head coaching interviews, owner Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard are considering a rare third round of talks, according to NFL Networks’ Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. […] The post Colts head coaching search takes a strange turn appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Hartline calls out PFF for disrespect of Buckeyes wide receiver
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline called out Pro Football Focus for not including another Buckeyes receiver in their 2023 top 10 returning wide receivers list in a Thursday tweet. “There seems to be a trend,” Hartline wrote. “And every year I mention, ‘they’re missing one or two.’ “So I’ll say it again, you’re missing […] The post Brian Hartline calls out PFF for disrespect of Buckeyes wide receiver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure
Kellen Moore’s run as offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys came to an end earlier this week, as the two sides parted ways via a mutual decision. Moore served as Dallas’ offensive coordinator for four seasons, including the 2022 campaign, where the team ranked at fourth in points per game with a 27.5 average. Many […] The post Troy Aikman drops truth bomb on Kellen Moore’s Cowboys departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker White, 4-star QB, lands with Auburn in huge recruiting move
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have added yet another talented quarterback to the group. This time, it comes with the commitment of 2024 four-star quarterback Walker White. On Friday, Walker White, a quarterback prospect from Arkansas committed to Auburn. He is the 137th-ranked player in the nation, and the 13th-ranked quarterback according to 247sports.
Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins
Sean Payton will be the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, though there is still some unfinished business, namely with the Super Bowl-winning coach filling out his Broncos coaching staff. Payton, who was rumored to be seeking out ex-Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator, will have to look elsewhere, as Fangio […] The post Sean Payton’s plans for Broncos DC after Vic Fangio chooses Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Shanahan breaks silence on Brock Purdy’s injury, reveals optimistic post-surgery timetable
As the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, starting quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL. Brock Purdy still hasn’t decided if he will have surgery to prepare the tear. But if he does elect to go that route, it appears that he will be back in full force in the near future.
Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade
Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day gets brutally honest on Kyle McCord-Devin Brown QB competition
The Ohio State Buckeyes had a successful 2022 campaign, but will head into 2023 with some big questions. Chief among them is who will be replacing C.J. Stroud under center now that he has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Ohio State has a pair of quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown gunning for the position, and head coach Ryan Day’s recent comments on the quarterback position will certainly catch their attention.
Jerry Jones drops huge Mike McCarthy update after Kellen Moore’s firing
After the Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round, questions centered around what moves owner Jerry Jones would make to put the team in a better position to make their first championship game appearance since 1995. What resulted was numerous changes in the coaching staff, including the firing of […] The post Jerry Jones drops huge Mike McCarthy update after Kellen Moore’s firing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023
Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback of all time, forfeited a bonkers deal with FOX Sports to return for one more NFL season. This led to an ultimatum from wife Gisele Bündchen about their marriage, which unfortunately resulted in a divorce. Now Brady has retired “for good” after his 2022 season, which wasn’t the most illustrious way to go out given the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles. Still, it was truly an incredible career that resulted in seven Super Bowl wins between the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. Now, let’s look at Tom Brady’s net worth in 2023.
