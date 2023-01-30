SF NAACP leader reflects on Memphis case and possible local impacts

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Community leaders in San Francisco are speaking out on how to avoid having what played out in Memphis happen here at home.

Faith leaders, community groups and city officials are all uniting together with a common purpose in the wake of the release of the shocking video showing the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols .

"What those five officers did is downright evil," said Rev. Amos Brown, head of the San Francisco chapter of the NAACP .

The group held a community meeting Sunday night to discuss what actions should be taken next here locally in the wake of Nichols’ death.

"We must be consistent and that's the only way we can have justice," said Brown.

Brown commended San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott for his emphasis on community policing – but there are still things that could be done better.

Particularly when comparing the police response to a jump in crime in Union Square as opposed to other San Francisco neighborhoods.

"That additional police officers, even a satellite office there to address that problem," he said. "But in the Fillmore, we haven’t been quick to do that."

Brown said he's concerned about the overall rise and influence of violence and militarism in policing, but applauded Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for quickly firing the five officers involved in the heinous beating.

As of Monday morning, a sixth officer involved has been relieved of duty.

