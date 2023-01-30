IN Lottery
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Monday:
Cash 5
12-13-15-16-33
(twelve, thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $583,000
Cash4Life
36-43-46-55-59, Cash Ball: 2
(thirty-six, forty-three, forty-six, fifty-five, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Quick Draw Midday
03-07-12-16-17-30-33-39-41-45-48-52-54-58-59-63-65-68-69-79, BE: 33
(three, seven, twelve, sixteen, seventeen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, seventy-nine; BE: thirty-three)
Daily Three-Midday
5-4-0, SB: 9
(five, four, zero; SB: nine)
Daily Three-Evening
2-2-0, SB: 8
(two, two, zero; SB: eight)
Daily Four-Midday
1-7-2-0, SB: 9
(one, seven, two, zero; SB: nine)
Daily Four-Evening
5-3-1-8, SB: 8
(five, three, one, eight; SB: eight)
Quick Draw Evening
02-08-09-13-15-17-21-22-25-26-38-45-53-59-62-63-72-74-75-78, BE: 45
(two, eight, nine, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-three, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-eight; BE: forty-five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Powerball
01-04-12-36-49, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 2
(one, four, twelve, thirty-six, forty-nine; Powerball: five; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $653,000,000
