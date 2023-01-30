Read full article on original website
This is the Deadliest Stretch of Road in Michigan
Michiganders are notorious for complaining about other Michigan drivers. They drive too slow, they drive too fast, they drive like a maniac in the snow, and the list goes on. Now, a popular website has backed up those complaints by determining the deadliest stretches of roads in Michigan. Living in...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
Meijer offers discount to SNAP customers through March
Meijer announced Thursday they are taking steps to help SNAP families stretch their dollars even further on fresh produce.
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
This Is the Snowiest City in Michigan
Sault Ste. Marieis the only city in Chippewa County, Michigan, and the county seat. It is the second-most populous city in the Upper Peninsula after Marquette, with 13,337 people according to the 2020 census.
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
The Clearest Lake in Michigan
According to ordinary websites, they usually say Lake Superior has the clearest water. But according to some who have actually camped in this particular location, they swear the Michigan lake that has the clearest water is Beaver Lake....the one in the U.P.'s Alger County, NOT the one in Alpena County.
Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work
A woman in Michigan is being rewarded for her honesty after she returned a bag filled with close to $15,000 that she found to a pair of newlyweds.
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Michigan Casinos Tentatively Welcome Indoor Smoking – But With a Caveat
This comes at a time when New Jersey and Rhode Island’s casino workers, or at least a vociferous group, are fighting to ensure that smoking is banned from indoor areas. The pandemic gave this movement a strong momentum, with a solid argument against having smokers light up in closed spaces.
Man travels from Michigan to Lakeville to meet 13-year-old girl from social media: Charges
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are looking for a 21-year-old man who allegedly drove from Michigan to Minnesota to see a 13-year-old girl he met on a video chatting website. Lakeville Police officers received a report on Jan. 29 about a 13-year-old girl believed to have been sexually assaulted...
After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Extra Food Assistance
Michigan families who have grown accustomed to additional SNAP benefits will soon see a reduction to the amount loaded to Bridge cards each month. Eligible Michigan families have been receiving at least an extra $95 per month from the SNAP - or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program - during the pandemic. That extra money, meant to help low-income families who were enduring increased economic hardship during the last few years, will soon be discontinued.
Michigan parents put their son on consent probation. Now they can't get him out of juvenile detention
Hillsdale — Kathy and Gerald Dihle were at a loss over what to do with their 15-year-old son. Brandon was refusing to come home from his friend's house, and the friend's mother told Kathy her son was not there. He was disobedient to his parents, struggling in school and was vaping, Gerald said.
Indiana State Police seize 10 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Indiana State Police seized ten pounds of marijuana that was headed to Massachusetts from California in a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened on Monday morning, Jan. 30, in Steuben County. The two men inside the Mercedes SUV told the trooper they were headed to Massachusetts from...
Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, sister station WIAT projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials decided the […]
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
Photos show Michigan wolf that fell through ice into Lake Superior, then clawed its way out
ISLE ROYALE, MI - One of Michigan’s Isle Royale wolves went for an unintended plunge into Lake Superior this past weekend, and a research crew flying overhead was able to capture it all on camera. Michigan Technological University’s winter wolf/moose study is now underway on the remote island in...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
