Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very mild Saturday Through Monday, Moisture Wednesday

We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Pleasant weekend, moisture returns next week

It is another quiet and cold start to the day but this time we will add in reduced visibility. Allow some extra travel time if you have to drive through Western portions of the area, this is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for a handful of our counties through mid morning.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming the rest of this week and the weekend, but dry

As of the lunchtime hour on this first day of February, sunshine dominates the scene across Kansas. As the center of the Arctic high pressure system that brought us our recent cold spell moves east of the plains, our winds have turned around to a southerly direction bringing us an increase in temperatures over what we saw the past 3 days. Lunchtime temperatures have warmed well into the 20s to lower 30s.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished

We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
WICHITA, KS
mprnews.org

How warm could February get?

A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
MINNESOTA STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming

Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
KANSAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening

Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
KENTUCKY STATE
brady-today.com

Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWCH.com

Kansas 'castle' up for grabs

The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KANSAS STATE

