KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Very mild Saturday Through Monday, Moisture Wednesday
We have shifted to the other side of the Arctic blast. With plenty of sunshine, temperatures this afternoon will continue to warm to above-average levels in most of Kansas though it will be cooler in northwest Kansas where there is still snow on the ground. Some cloudiness will show up in north central Kansas behind to latest cold front. The latest visible satellite image shows the entire state void of cloud cover but the snow cover in northwest Kansas shows up nicely as well.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures are on an upward trend for the weekend
Temperatures today will continue to inch upward across the region. Highs push into the 40s and 50s for most today, with Southwest Kansas being our hot spot with highs in the 60s. Southerly winds are the cause behind our warm-up and will help launch us into a warming trend for...
KSN.com
Pleasant weekend, moisture returns next week
It is another quiet and cold start to the day but this time we will add in reduced visibility. Allow some extra travel time if you have to drive through Western portions of the area, this is where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for a handful of our counties through mid morning.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Warming the rest of this week and the weekend, but dry
As of the lunchtime hour on this first day of February, sunshine dominates the scene across Kansas. As the center of the Arctic high pressure system that brought us our recent cold spell moves east of the plains, our winds have turned around to a southerly direction bringing us an increase in temperatures over what we saw the past 3 days. Lunchtime temperatures have warmed well into the 20s to lower 30s.
Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman in northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. KSNT 27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Latest warming trend far from finished
We are now shifting to the other side of the Arctic blast. Temperatures today warming above freezing is a welcomed sight for much of the state. Snow is still on the ground to the northwest which is slowing the warming trend in that part of our viewing area. Wichita Eisenhower...
mprnews.org
How warm could February get?
A hopeful reader wrote to MPR News, asking how often the Twin Cities sees temperatures of 50 degrees in February. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley checked the state’s 150-year climate record and found 40 years in which February delivered at least one day of temps 50 degrees or above. (In all of those cases, there was no snow on the ground.) Seeley talked with MPR News host Cathy Wurzer about that, and this week’s chilly weather.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
Pillars of light rise from Goodland, other Kansas towns
The bitterly cold temperatures that grabbed ahold of Kansas this weekend created an interesting phenomenon -- pillars of light. But you had to brave the cold to see it.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brutally cold to start the week, gradually warming
Bitterly cold temperatures have invaded the Sunflower State today, with highs only reaching into the 20s for some and the single digits for others. Strong winds out of the north have carried in the chill and have been breezy at times today. Peak wind gusts were around 30 MPH for most across the state, making temperatures feel like the negatives.
agjournalonline.com
Higher snow levels, shifting weather pattern could help spring green-up
The next month might revert back to the warmer drier pattern indicative of La Nina, but it’s probably setting the stage for a stormier spring in the region, according to meteorologist Chip Richmond, who runs the Kansas Mesonet, an automated weather data reporting service.
Snow & Ice in the Forecast for Most of Oklahoma This Week
Looks like Oklahoma is expecting more snow and ice later this week according to the latest weather forecasts. Maybe we'll get lucky and it will be like a few weeks ago and not be as bad as predicted. One thing's for sure, it's definitely cold outside. Temperatures will be in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
Even More Snow in the Extended Oklahoma February Forecast
As most of the state collectively sits around waiting on the ice and sleet to close the state down for a day or two, there's a small sense of worry over what nature has in store for us all. Extremely cold temperatures were predicted and are now here in full...
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
brady-today.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect From Monday to Wednesday
The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued both a Winter Weather Advisory for Monday (Jan. 30) and a Winter Storm Watch for Monday through Wednesday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1) effective across west central Texas. Several rounds of wintry precipitation are likely across West Central Texas. The first round will...
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
Photo Gallery: Ice, sleet, snow wreaking havoc on roads
Another round of extreme winter weather is having a serious effect on the conditions of roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
KWCH.com
Kansas 'castle' up for grabs
The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking legislators to raise the fine for drivers caught speeding 30 miles or more over the speed limit. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a...
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly reacts to ‘spy balloon’ sightings, calls them ‘alarming’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - As the Pentagon continues to track a balloon believed to be surveillance from China across the United States, sightings have been made in the Midwest. The Pentagon said Friday morning the balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States. The National Weather Service...
