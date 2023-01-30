ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market

The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market. The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft...
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders

Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Bowie Town Center | Shopping mall in Bowie, Maryland

Bowie Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall located in Bowie, Maryland that opened in November 2001. The mall is located on Emerald Way near the interchange of US Route 301 and US Route 50. Bowie Town Center has 79 stores including Macy's, Safeway, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.
BOWIE, MD
WJLA

Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood

WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Shop With A Cop Thanks 2022 Contributors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste Of Maryland Agriculture Celebration

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
MARYLAND STATE
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
CALIFORNIA, MD
Shore News Network

$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven

SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Redeveloped Lexington Market set for grand opening Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is a big day at the country's longest-running public market. After a highly anticipated $40 million redevelopment, Lexington Market will have its grand opening Tuesday morning. Gov. Wes Moore is set to appear and speak at the official ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m.The market has served Baltimore for more than 230 years, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street.  It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community will now see the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration last year. 
BALTIMORE, MD

