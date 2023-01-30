Read full article on original website
wypr.org
Baltimore's guaranteed income pilot program launched six months ago. How is the money being spent?
Baltimore is six months into its test of offering a guaranteed income. Two hundred young parents who live in the city receive $1,000 a month, no strings. How are they spending this money?. We speak with Tonaeya Moore, the senior policy manager for the CASH Campaign of Maryland, a non-profit...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
CEO Admits To Laundering $3.5M In Pot Profits From DC Delivery Service
A weed dealer in Washington, DC has admitted to laundering millions of dollars he generated through the illegal sale of marijuana and THC products, according to federal officials. Connor Pennington, 39, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering while he was the CEO of a marijuana delivery...
rockvillenights.com
Montgomery County Council natural gas ban already impacting real estate market
The recent floating of a ban on gas stoves by federal regulators caused an uproar nationwide, but the Montgomery County Council's 2022 actual ban on natural gas energy in future home and building construction is already making waves in the county's real estate market. In recent weeks, some for-sale signs in front of Montgomery County homes have added a new shingle underneath: "Natural Gas AVAILABLE."
Bay Net
Chick-Fil-A And Aldi Could Be Coming To Charlotte Hall
CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On February 13, the St. Mary’s County Planning Commission will review the Golden Beach Development concept site plan. The proposal is for a new shopping center located in the same area as the farmer’s market. The proposal includes a potential 20,599 sq ft...
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Moore and U.S. Department of Commerce Announce $3.9 Million Award to Coppin State University to Expand Broadband Internet Access to Underserved Marylanders
Per the State of Maryland (1.31.23): Today, Governor Wes Moore joined U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, and U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Don Graves and Assistant Secretary Alan Davidson to announce a $3.9 million grant award to Coppin State University to expand broadband internet access and technology to students and underserved Marylanders.
tourcounsel.com
Bowie Town Center | Shopping mall in Bowie, Maryland
Bowie Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall located in Bowie, Maryland that opened in November 2001. The mall is located on Emerald Way near the interchange of US Route 301 and US Route 50. Bowie Town Center has 79 stores including Macy's, Safeway, Best Buy, and LA Fitness.
WJLA
Spice Suite blossoms into larger space in NE DC's Langdon neighborhood
WASHINGTON (7News) — As we celebrate Black History Month, 7News checked back in with a local retailer who is the first Black woman in D.C. to own a strip mall. D.C. native and educator Angel Gregorio first opened her spice shop in Tacoma in 2015. Seven years later, her business has grown so much that she needed a larger space.
Bay Net
Shop With A Cop Thanks 2022 Contributors
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.
Affordable housing grant ensures long-term affordability
With housing and rent prices on the rise, having a home to call your own, starting a family, starting a life, or just staying out of the rain, is slowly becoming more of a dream than a basic right.
Bay Net
Governor Moore Attends 53rd Annual Taste Of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Wes Moore last evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Fast Casual
Slim Chickens opens 2nd Maryland location
Arkansas-based Slim Chickens is opening in its second location in Maryland, in the city of California. The store is located at 22622 MacArthur Blvd., and is under the direction of multi-unit operating group D&D Slims. "We are so excited to open a new location in Maryland bringing even more opportunities...
Report: Contractor lied to City about money paid to minority subcontractors
A construction vendor contracted out by Baltimore City could be in legal jeopardy after allegedly falsifying documents in order to meet certain levels of minority participation.
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven
SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
Washington, D.C., Banned Bird E-Scooters: 'Arbitrary and Capricious,' Says Company
Bird is one of several electronic scooter companies operating in Washington, D.C. The e-scooters are incredibly convenient for traveling around town; millions of rides are taken each year. But as of January 1, the Bird scooters have all disappeared from city sidewalks. The reason for this has since become clear:...
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Redeveloped Lexington Market set for grand opening Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday is a big day at the country's longest-running public market. After a highly anticipated $40 million redevelopment, Lexington Market will have its grand opening Tuesday morning. Gov. Wes Moore is set to appear and speak at the official ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m.The market has served Baltimore for more than 230 years, tracing its origins to 1782. You can still see the vendor numbers etched into the curbs on West Lexington Street. It has gone through a number of transformations since, but the community will now see the biggest revitalization yet.The transformation includes a new 61,000-square-foot market building. Its A-frame roof is a nod to what the market looked like in the early 1900s. The institution sent off its East Market building with a celebration last year.
