Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
Bitcoin’s big month: Did US institutions prevail over Asian retail traders?
Bitcoin experienced the second-strongest January in its history — and the best since 2013 — rising nearly 40% amid wide reports that institutional investors were back on board. Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at CoinGecko, told Cointelegraph that there were “net institutional inflows into digital asset funds...
Why did Bitcoin price go down today? BTC traders brace for $23K retest
Bitcoin (BTC) headed toward $23,000 on Feb. 3, after a night of losses erased bulls’ latest progress. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hitting lows of $23,329 on Bitstamp. The pair had come off a second trip above the $24,000 mark at the Feb. 2 Wall...
$20K Bitcoin may return, says analyst as US unemployment hits 54-year low
Bitcoin (BTC) fell prior to the Feb. 3 Wall Street open as fresh United States economic data came in “hot hot hot.”. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it erased gains from earlier in the day to center on $23,000 support. The pair reacted negatively...
Ethereum (ETH) price is aiming for $1,800 in February — Here is why
Ether (ETH) has been struggling with the $1,680 resistance since Jan. 20. Still, the ascending triangle pattern and improvements in investor sentiment in ETH derivatives provides hope that Ether price could reach $1,800 or higher by the end of February. This, of course, depends on how the Ether price behaves as it reaches the pattern deadline by mid-February.
Bitcoin pro traders warm up the $24K level, suggesting that the current BTC rally has legs
On Feb. 1 and Feb 2. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassed even the most bullish price projections after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Even though Fed chair Jerome Powell told investors not to wait for interest rate cuts in 2023, during...
Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban
The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
Value of WisdomTree’s crypto holdings fell 61.9% in Q4
United States fund manager WisdomTree saw the value of its digital asset holdings decline sharply in the fourth quarter, reflecting the prolonged bear market in Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency funds held $136 million worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2022, down from $163 million at the...
Avalanche ‘bull trap’ risks pushing AVAX price down by 30% in February
Avalanche (AVAX) bulls should brace themselves for impact led by a growing divergence between several key indicators on the daily-timeframe chart. The daily AVAX chart shows a classic bearish divergence between its price and relative strength index (RSI), a momentum oscillator forming since Jan. 11. In other words, the price...
Bitcoin paints Nasdaq green as NCI index marks 38% gain in January
Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish surge in January has helped the Nasdaq Crypto Index to register its third-highest monthly gain, with a 38% surge. The cryptocurrency market started the year bullish, defying major bearish market outlooks. Bitcoin and a number of altcoins touched new multi-month highs as inflation cooled off. The...
Porsche NFT trading volume nears $5M: Nifty Newsletter, Jan 25–31
In this week’s newsletter, read about how Moonbirds founder Kevin Rose lost nonfungible tokens (NFTs) worth more than $1.1 million. Find out why an NFT collector is suing NFT marketplace OpenSea over locking his account for three months and how the Porsche NFT collection gained almost $5 million in sales volume, despite a failed launch. In other news, find out how NFT trademarks could potentially be a reliable signal for NFT traders. Lastly, professionals within the Web3 space shared various ways to combat NFT theft.
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets, which saw backwardation in November and December,started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming out...
Bitcoin advocate Najah Roberts explains why BTC is a tool for empowerment
If you ask 10 people what Bitcoin’s original purpose is, at least one person will say it’s meant to cut out the middleman, reduce the cost of transacting and empower those who might not have access to modern financial infrastructure. While all of those boxes might be ticked,...
Overstock-funded tZERO Crypto exchange will shut down March 6
The tZERO Crypto exchange, whose majority owner is Overstock, will shut down on March 6, the company announced via Twitter on Feb. 3. The company says that it will continue to focus on its regulated securities products after the shutdown, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other regulators clarify the legal status of crypto assets.
Ray Dalio says Bitcoin is not the answer; the community responds
While billionaire Ray Dalio believes that fiat is in jeopardy, he also thinks that neither Bitcoin (BTC) nor stablecoins are the answer. In response, crypto community members took to Twitter to express their opinion on the topic. In a recent interview on CNBC’s Squawk, Dalio shared his takes on Bitcoin...
Bitcoin awaits Fed Powell speech as sellers cement $23.5K resistance
Bitcoin (BTC) preserved its active trading range into the Feb. 1 Wall Street open as markets looked to the day’s key macroeconomic data. $23,500 becomes the level to beat for Bitcoin bulls. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it continued to move in a narrow...
5 new cryptocurrencies with potential growth in 2023
New crypto projects are springing up daily, meaning investors now have hundreds (if not thousands) of exciting opportunities to choose from. Although this is undoubtedly a good thing, the over-saturation of the market can make it challenging to decide what projects deserve attention — and those that don’t.
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month’s crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of Bitcoin (BTC) stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
Metacade presale rockets past $5M as GameFi investors hurry to buy MCADE
London, United Kingdom, Feb. 2 2023 – The Metacade presale is selling out fast with stage three coming to a close after just 12 days. The presale of the play-to-earn (P2E) metaverse arcade saw its previous rounds sell out in four weeks, raising $2.7 million, but this has been dwarfed in comparison to the third stage selling out at lightning speed and bringing the project to raise $5 million in just several days.
