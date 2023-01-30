ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Orange, NJ

Public is invited to help the homeless through townwide collection drive

WEST ORANGE, NJ — CollecTeens, a student-run charitable group composed of students at West Orange High School, is holding a collection drive at all of the public schools in West Orange, except Redwood Elementary School, from Feb. 6 through 17 that will benefit the homeless through a charitable organization called Help4All.
Maplewood Library announces 2023 Maplewood Literary Award recipient

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Library has announced that Eliza Minot will be the recipient of the 2023 Maplewood Literary Award, which will be a highlight of the library’s ninth annual Ideas Festival. Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels “The Tiny One” and “The Brambles,” published...
‘The Night Falls’ to premiere at Montclair State theater

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The world premiere of “The Night Falls” at Montclair State University’s Alexander Kasser Theater, 1 Normal Ave. in Montclair, presented by PEAK Performances, will be Thursday, Feb. 9, and Friday, Feb. 10, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m.
American Theater Group to present ‘Parade’ in Basking Ridge, West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The American Theater Group, a professional regional theater company celebrating its 11th season, will present “Parade,” the Tony Award–winning musical, from March 2 through 5 at the Sieminski Theater, 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, and from March 9 through 11 at the Maurice Levin Theater at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.
West Orange HS Media Association launches ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Media Association is excited to announce the launch of their brand new ‘Student Scholar Athlete Program’ on Feb. 1, which coincides with the 37th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day. The program is the brainchild of West Orange High School Media Association founder and Class of 2023 scholar-athlete Mason Bashkoff.
A great show and all that jazz from the Gas Lamp Teens Players this weekend

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Gas Lamp Teens Players will present the musical “Chicago” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 4, at 1 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m. The show will be co-directed by Kristy Graves and Stephen R. Buntrock and staged at Ridgewood Avenue School, 235 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge. To purchase tickets, visit gaslampplayers.org/vlt26705.htm.
Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park is complete

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 27 that the project to create the Ronald L. Rice Sports Complex in Vailsburg Park in Newark is complete. Named for the retired state senator from the 28th Legislative District, the modern facilities at the complex will be the home fields for the Essex County Schools of Technology athletic teams as well as be open to the public.
Belleville celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

BELLEVILLE, NJ — In step with the town’s history, the Belleville Historical Society held a Lunar New Year celebration to welcome the Year of the Rabbit at the Belleville Public Library. The first Chinese community in this part of the United States was not in New York City,...
West Orange HS wrestling team excels at county tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School wrestling team finished in fifth place overall out of 22 high schools at the 47th Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 25 and 26, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange. Arthur Rosu, a junior, won the...
Marion Decker

Marion Decker (Schmidt), 90, of Verona died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family. Marion was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in Bloomfield with her parents Charles and Frances (Gosman) Schmidt and her 7 brothers and sisters Joan Person, Barbara Wurm (deceased), Charles Schmidt (deceased), James Kuhl (deceased), George Schmidt, Walter Kuhl (deceased), and Daniel Schmidt (deceased) .
Essex County College LPN class completes step in health care career

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The 11 members of Essex County College’s 2022 Licensed Practical Nurse class proudly entered Smith Hall on Jan. 20 to receive their LPN pins. “This class is mighty in spirit, commitment and full of energy. They will need those characters and more in the nursing profession,” said Gale Gage, chairperson of the Division of Nursing and Health Sciences.
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team falls to Newark Central

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team lost to Newark Central High School 60-42 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Aniyah Brown had 11 points; Ava Barker had 10 points; Nyra Brown had 9 points; Gabrielle Kot had 5 points; Stella Schmidt and Michelle Hernandez each had 3 points; and Maya Mickens had 1 point for the Bengals, who moved to a 9-10 record on the season.
U.S. News ranks Montclair State online graduate programs among best in the country

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University’s online Master of Arts in educational leadership program is ranked No. 10 in the nation and No. 1 in New Jersey in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Online Programs rankings. The national ranking for the program is up four spots from 2022 and has improved for the fourth consecutive year.
TBZ’s great prognosticator sees her shadow, predicts more cold weather

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex Edwina, Turtle Back Zoo’s resident groundhog, saw her shadow and is predicting another six weeks of colder weather. Essex Edwina made her prediction during Turtle Back’s annual Groundhog Day celebration on Feb. 2. She took over prognostication duties from her cousin Essex Ed last year. Essex Edwina also predicted the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Lowrey and Villar elected to helm New Jersey PAC board

NEWARK, NJ — Charles F. Lowrey Jr., chairperson and CEO of Prudential Financial, and Carmen Villar, vice president of social business innovation for Merck & Co., have been elected co-chairpersons of the board of directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, the arts center announced Jan. 24. Lowrey...
Columbia HS boys basketball team reaches ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jayden Myers had 19 points and Jalen Robinson had 13 points with three steals to lead the sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 64-57 home win over No. 11 seed Newark Tech on Saturday, Jan. 28, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament.
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team falls to Morris Knolls

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team fell to Morris Knolls 58-56 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home. Senior Uche Anyanwu had 25 points and senior Shayne Hinton had 20 points fo the Bengals moved to 3-14 overall on the season. Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.
Grand jury declines to file charges against Newark police detective in Dorsey killing

NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Carl Dorsey III, 39, of South Orange, who was shot and fatally wounded by a Newark police detective just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a Jan. 26 press release from the New Jersey attorney general’s office.
