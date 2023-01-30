Read full article on original website
Catch Huge Panfish? Here’s Where The Mi State Records Were Caught
If you love to catch and eat panfish and you like them big, here is where the Michigan state records were caught. Whether you are sitting on the dock with grandpa, or out on the ice, catching panfish is always a blast. They are great to eat that is why they get referred to as panfish but catching big ones is a challenge for all Michigan anglers. The best part of pan fishing is, you don't need fancy tackle, a $30,000 boat, or a degree in marine biology, all you need is patience and a good spot.
Food For Thought – 10 Of Michigan’s Oldest Restaurants
This is a reupload of a post originally shared here on February 23, 2022. You don't have to enjoy history to enjoy these Michigan restaurants, but if you do love both food and history - you are in for a real treat. To be honest, I was never a person who loved history lessons, but I do love nostalgia and these pure Michigan legendary restaurants certainly have that.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Watch Students at Michigan Tech Build An Entire Chapel Made of Snow
An annual tradition now in its eighth year, the ice chapel of Our Lady of the Snow is built each winter by the students of Michigan Technological University (Michigan Tech). In honor of Michigan Tech's annual Winter Carnival, which is famous for its over-the-top snow sculptures, the Catholic students who attend St. Albert the Great University Parish on campus first started their ice chapel tradition in 2016.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
Bottoms Up! Experts’ Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan
But according to the experts, when it comes to the best brewery in the state you'll have to go to another city to find it. Bottoms Up! Expert's Choice For Best Brewery In Michigan. Michigan is home to some of my favorite breweries. I love bellying up to the bar...
Michigan Good Samaritan Rewarded After Returning Nearly $15,000 in Cash
There's a popular phrase, "No good deed goes unpunished", meaning that going above and beyond almost always backfires on you. While it feels like going above and beyond to do the right thing is rarely rewarded in today's society, there's a Michigan woman who is seeing fantastic karma for doing the right thing.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
Learn About the Wildest Michigan Bank Robberies From the Past Decade
Have you ever thought about robbing a bank? That's a dumb idea, no question. The odds are against you and most likely you'll be caught. Even with all of that, Michigan has had its fair share of bank robberies over the years. I wanted to put this together to showcase...
How Hunting is Accidentally Hurting Michigan’s Bald Eagles
I know...hunting generally hurts animals. I mean, that's kind of the point, right? Whether for food or for sport, the end result of hunting is a dead animal. But, this is an issue that affects bald eagles, specifically, that may not be well known amongst most hunters. Bald eagles in...
This Abandoned Michigan Restaurant Was Featured On The Food Network
This Michigan restaurant was featured not once, but twice on national television, and today it sits abandoned. Originally appearing on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, then later appears on Diner Paradis on the Travel Channel. Abandoned Michigan Diner. There are plenty of abandoned places in Michigan, but not as many of...
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan
Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
WATCH: Extremely Rare 'Diamond Dust' Falling From The Sky In Michigan
That's not snow you're seeing.
Disciplined doctor still practicing in Michigan
Good morning! It's Friday; you made it past Groundhog Day. We begin today with an important investigation from our health reporter, Kristen Jordan Shamus. Dr. Mark F. Guilfoyle, a diagnostic radiologist who got his medical degree in 1984 from Michigan State University and has practiced for 35 years, has been the subject of at least 13 malpractice lawsuits, 12 of which were settled out of court. He has been disciplined by the medical boards in seven of the eight states where he is licensed to practice medicine, including Michigan. Yet since March 2021, he's been back working in Michigan, as a diagnostic radiologist at Garden City Hospital, according to his attorney.
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
