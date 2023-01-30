ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Early morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 50s.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Power restored to customers affected by outage in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Power has now been restored to customers affected by a large outage Thursday morning in East Odessa. Oncor says that a truck hit a wire and caused the outage. Earlier Thursday over a thousand customers were without power. The center of the outage was near Highway...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Truck hit by train on HWY 80 and CR 1290

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train. DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290. The railroad tracks are shut down at this time...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Renovation of Martin County Convent reaches next phase

STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - For decades, the Martin County Convent has attempted to undergo major renovations. Still, it wasn’t until recently that work to fix up the main building, the Carmelite Monastery, gained steam. Renovations on the monastery picked up steam about five years ago, and for the many...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Domino's goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather

Permian puts on perhaps its best performance of the season, and blows out district leader Midland High 91-54 CBS7 Morning Weather Thu. 2/2/23 - clipped version. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. Massive UTPB recruiting class headlined by 11 West Texas signees. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM...
cbs7.com

Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, DPS responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of W 10th St. and W Loop 338 (Highway 302) in Odessa. DPS says a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD re-opens 1980′s murder as cold case

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to the Odessa Police Department in December of 1981, a Catholic priest by the name of Father Patrick Ryan was murdered at a hotel in Odessa. The investigation eventually led to the arrest and conviction of a man named James Harry Reyos. In 2021, Chief of...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Pumpkin

(KOSA) - Each week on CBS7 First Alert News at Noon, we feature pets that need a forever home!. Our partners at Carpet Tech are supporting this effort and covering the adoption fees for this week’s featured pet. If you are interested in adopting Pumpkin, you can contact Odessa...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man distributes counterfeit bills at 3 Odessa businesses

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD would like to warn residents and businesses about the recent circulation of counterfeit money in Odessa. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on several cases involving counterfeit $50 bills. The man shown in the surveillance photos recently passed counterfeit $50 bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Guns, knives, ammo, and more were sold at the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show. Attendees had the opportunity to buy, sell, or just browse the show. Watch the full story above.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD investigating burglary at Mango Tango

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, Odessa Police Department responded to Mango Tango after a reported burglary. The video above shows two men forcibly entering the business where according to OPD the two stole a printer and cash drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash. Anyone who recognizes...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Gun and blade show

Weather conditions are expected to deteriorate into Wednesday. The future of Hogan Park and public-private partnerships in Midland: FULL. The future of Hogan Park and public-private partnerships in Midland: FULL.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Massive UTPB recruiting class headlined by 11 West Texas signees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin football program signed 44 high school athletes on National Signing Day Wednesday. Eleven of those signees are from West Texas, within an hour of campus. New UTPB head coach Kris McCullough and his staff assembled the class after less than two months...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Trinity School hosts Chili Cook-Off for The Field's Edge

The Odessa High girls soccer team defeated Permian 1-0 on Friday at Ratliff Stadium. The Martin County Convent Foundation has raised $3.5 million to rebuild the entire monastery to its 1880s form. Updated: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST. Permian puts on perhaps its best performance of the season,...
ODESSA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy