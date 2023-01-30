The brutal reality is that these two men are still missing. Life doesn't stand still, as much as sometimes we wish it would slow down, time just keeps ticking by - at a rapid rate for most of us. Seems like just yesterday that I had Sergeant Mark Gaddis in my office talking about his search for Chase Hurdle - the 18-year-old Bismarck high senior who went missing on November 2nd, 2021. I can still hear the calm, yet worried tone in his father's voice ( Darius ) just one month later when I spoke to him on the phone. With unopened Christmas presents in hopes of Chase's return in sight, the dad told me that they ( his family will never give up hope ) - Today is February 2, 2023 - and the mystery is still alive.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO