Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is The Largest Private Landowner In North Dakota?
It's always been my dream to own a piece of hunting land someday. I think it's safe to say that ship has sailed and I have missed my window of opportunity to do so. Land prices are insane and you have to have pretty deep pockets to buy even a small piece of land for recreation.
Two More Concert Acts Revealed By The North Dakota State Fair
BREAKING: Find out the two latest concerts announced for the North Dakota State Fair.
KELOLAND TV
Hostage taker shot; Chinese balloon; South Dakota trusts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Get a look at the top stories on First@4 for Friday, February 3. Police in Rapid City have shot a man after he took a gas station clerk hostage with a knife. The incident occurred shortly after noon (MT) in Rapid City on Friday.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair to announce pair of acts Friday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is expected to announce two more country showpass acts who will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. The acts will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.
10 Cringey Things About North Dakota Every Resident Will Agree With
I'm just going to jump right in. *Insert swan dive*. 1. People That Complain About The Lark's Friday Night Fireworks. Question: Can we just have one cute thing? Why is it, that people who chose and continue to choose to live near the ballpark complain about this every Summer?. We...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
Here In Bismarck -Time Passes On, Memories Stay Strong
The brutal reality is that these two men are still missing. Life doesn't stand still, as much as sometimes we wish it would slow down, time just keeps ticking by - at a rapid rate for most of us. Seems like just yesterday that I had Sergeant Mark Gaddis in my office talking about his search for Chase Hurdle - the 18-year-old Bismarck high senior who went missing on November 2nd, 2021. I can still hear the calm, yet worried tone in his father's voice ( Darius ) just one month later when I spoke to him on the phone. With unopened Christmas presents in hopes of Chase's return in sight, the dad told me that they ( his family will never give up hope ) - Today is February 2, 2023 - and the mystery is still alive.
Be Careful: 6 Crazy Laws In North Dakota You Might Be Breaking
Be Careful: You could be doing hard time in North Dakota for doing the following. When it comes to crazy laws, North Dakota certainly has its fair share. Even though these laws aren’t necessarily heavily enforced today, at some point they made it into the state law books. It...
valleynewslive.com
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There’s a saying, “no act of kindness is ever wasted.”. A North Dakota family is learning that first-hand. They’ve experienced just how a small, simple act of kindness can change someone’s day, or even their entire life. This is the most...
North Dakota lawmakers try once again to raise interstate speed limit to 80 mph
The matter was voted on in the 2021 session but failed in the House.
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Love breakfast. Love coffee. Love enjoying a hometown restaurant? There is something special about going out for breakfast. It may even be a nostalgic feeling. When one smells the aromas of fresh coffee combined with bacon and sausage along with fresh bakery notes, it is almost like a hug. A hug from your mom, your grama, or that dear old neighbor who might have used to invite you over after Sunday service. Regardless, breakfast and brunch remain an all-time favorite among us Americans. It is an American Tradition. Some of the greatest conversations are had around a table simply enjoying those first few sips of hot brew, or the fresh taste of orange juice, combine that with a wonderful caramel roll hot out of the oven; it can be a heavenly moment.
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
OnlyInYourState
Scotty’s Drive-In Has Been Serving The Best Burgers In North Dakota Since 1964
Of course, it isn’t easy for everyone to agree on the best burgers in North Dakota. Taste is subjective, right? But that doesn’t mean we’ll stop throwing out options to try and make that decision for ourselves. Scotty’s Drive-In in Bismarck has been touted as having some of the best burgers in ND, with roots going back to the 1960s. With a traditional fast food menu of burgers, fries, and more, see why this historical spot is so beloved.
The 3 Closest 2023 Luke Bryan Tour Dates To North Dakota
Luke Bryan is about to embark upon his "Country On Tour".
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Bakery In North Dakota Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
It’s hard to argue that The Simpsons isn’t an iconic cultural phenomenon – one that brought the phrase mmmmm, donuts, into the household regularly (at least during the ’90s and early 2000s, anyway). If you’re one of those folks who find yourself salivating at the thought of the best donuts in North Dakota, you’re in luck, frienderino. There’s a little bake shop known as Sandy’s Donuts in and around Fargo that you’re sure to be instantly obsessed with (much like we were). Check it out, and come hungry. We dare you not to eat everything.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranks first for winter weather damage in country
(Fargo, ND) -- Winter weather is a close friend to us in North Dakota, but it also causes a lot of issues, and damages. ServiceMaster Restore, a global leader in natural disaster response and restoration services for both residential and commercial clients, says the peace garden state ranks first in winter weather damage across the U.S.
Growing Your Garden: What produce does well in ND
MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — People in North Dakota are no strangers to growing crops, but for those who want to try their hand at growing something new, NDSU researchers have been evaluating crop varieties that are at their best in our state. North Dakota is known for its short growing season, but if you want to […]
[LIST] North Dakota’s Rejected Vanity Plates Will Make You Laugh
Have you ever thought about getting vanity plates for your car? Did you know what you choose could get rejected? Well, it's true, and some of the most recent rejections will have you cracking up, while others are cringy, awful and offensive. A Mission. I was bored, as per usual,...
KFYR-TV
ND House votes down paid family leave
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
Comments / 2