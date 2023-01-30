Read full article on original website
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million
The spacious property located in the 4000 block of Cadwallader Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $688 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,542 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
San Francisco hoarder home sells for $500K over the ask
A San Francisco home featured on an episode of the A&E series “Hoarders” has sold for $500,000 over its asking price — for $1.2 million. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom spread at 758 Lyon St. — which had previously been filled with a jaw-dropping hoard including bottles and kitchen tools — initially listed for sale at $699,000. What’s more, and regardless of its history, the property even brought in more than 12 offers, which drove the price. The new owner bought it all-cash.
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Oakland
A spacious house built in 1961 located in the 3500 block of Brunell Drive in Oakland has a new owner. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,845,814 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in San Jose: $5.6 million for a five-bedroom home
A spacious house built in 1999 located in the 20300 block of Via Santa Teresa in San Jose has new owners. The 7,048-square-foot property was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $5,632,500, or $799 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a garage, and four parking spaces. It sits on a 2.5-acre lot.
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive homes reported sold in Milpitas in the week of Jan. 23
A house in Milpitas that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Milpitas in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $836.
Silicon Valley
Enjoy water views, nature all around and the new Resident’s Club at Northlake
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive reported home sales in Hayward the week of Jan. 23
A house in Hayward that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hayward in the past week. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.2 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $410.
Silicon Valley
Sale closed in Oakland: $2.4 million for a three-bedroom home
A 1,312-square-foot house built in 1915 has changed hands. The historic property located in the 300 block of 63rd Street in Oakland was sold on Dec. 22, 2022 for $2,350,000, or $1,791 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bath, and a garage. It sits on a 5,144-square-foot lot.
KTVU FOX 2
Multifamily housing near Steph Curry's Atherton home gets approval
ATHERTON, Calif. - While the battle over a housing plan for the town of Atherton ruffled the feathers of some residents, including power couple Steph and Ayesha Curry, in the end, city leaders who were up against the clock, had the last word. The city council on Tuesday adopted a...
4 businesses damaged in strip mall fire in Palo Alto
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Thursday morning, the smell of smoke remained in the air from a fire that tore through a strip mall in Palo Alto around 11 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said four businesses were damaged by the flames. The affected strip mall is at the corner of Middlefield Road and Loma Verde Avenue. […]
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
Silicon Valley
Los Gatos adopts Housing Element one day shy of deadline
Los Gatos Town Council voted to adopt the town’s Housing Element at a special meeting Monday after receiving feedback from the state. This action came one day before the deadline for all Bay Area cities to adopt their Housing Element and protects Los Gatos from being subjected to immediate builder’s remedy projects, which would take away local control over what residential projects get built in town.
Silicon Valley
Detached house sells for $1.7 million in Fremont
A house built in 1971 located in the 36000 block of Ashton Place in Fremont has new owners. The 1,830-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 27, 2022 for $1,700,000, or $929 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, two baths, and a garage. It sits on a 9,709-square-foot lot.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Santa Cruz metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
padailypost.com
Fire strikes Midtown shopping area
A fire broke out at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in Palo Alto’s Midtown neighborhood shopping center that includes Bill’s Cafe, Philz Coffee and Palo Alto Fine Wine & Spirits. When fire trucks arrived, the wooden building was fully involved in flames. A minute or two after firefighters arrived, they...
What are the downsides of living in Mountain View
Mountain View, California, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, is often considered one of the best places to live in the United States. However, like any city, it has its drawbacks that some residents may find unappealing. Here are a few of the most common reasons why some people do not like living in Mountain View.
