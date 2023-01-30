ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dog Was Cemented To The Ground & 'Left To Die' Before A Florida Shelter Saved The Day

By Fernanda Leon
 4 days ago
A dog was cemented to the ground and got stuck into a sidewalk in Boca Raton, FL before an animal shelter came to the rescue.

The animal "was left to die" and had a hideous smell before being found by members of the Tri-County Humane, a non-profit shelter rescuing animals in Florida.

According to one of the organization’s Facebook posts, the pet, introduced as Trooper, had been stuck for "what seemed like days" as he had maggots in his fur, overgrown nails, and dental decay when he was taken out of the ground.

Trooper’s diagnosis was not optimal at all.

"After hours of grooming, Keto shampoo baths because of urine and fecal burns, tests, more tests, and even more tests. This is what we found so far," the previously mentioned social media post reads. "22 ailments. Twenty-two medical conditions in one dog diagnosed in one day."

Some of the most critical conditions the rescued animal was suffering were paralysis, heart murmur, corneal ulcers, enlarged prostate, worms, severe periodontal disease, ear infections, and UTI.

While Trooper already has "his guardian angel," the shelter has requested the help of anyone who’d like to donate for the dog’s recovery.

On January 26, the Tri-County Humane shared another Facebook post showing a photo of the dog smiling.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated, emailed, sent positive thoughts, and gave love to Trooper so far! His first smile is because of all of you!" reads part of the post.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can visit Tri-County Humane’s Facebook page and help them help Trooper.

