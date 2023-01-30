Ex-Hilliard Darby High School teacher charged with sexual battery

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A former Hilliard Darby High School teacher was charged on Monday with sexual battery involving a student.

Brian Tonti , 48, of Plain City, was charged with the third-degree felony offense on Monday, about a month after his former student reported having a sexual relationship with him more than 10 years ago, according to records with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

The Hilliard City School District said it immediately placed the 22-year veteran teacher on leave after learning of the allegations in December. On Dec. 29, Tonti – who also served in the district’s theater program – resigned at the district’s request.

During the investigation, Hilliard police reviewed handwritten letters delivered by Tonti to his former student, including many with “flirtatious innuendos” and “sexual conduct,” according to Franklin County court records.

Superintendent David Stewart told NBC4 that Hilliard City Schools addressed the incident with students in any of Tonti’s classes on Jan. 3 and is searching for a replacement teacher.

Tonti is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, according to court records.

