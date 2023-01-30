Read full article on original website
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
DFT Communications Makes History with its First-Ever Live Local Video Service!Jot BeatFredonia, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
Preparations Underway For Westfield’s Next Walleye Tournament
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) — Planning is underway for this year’s annual walleye tournament in northern Chautauqua County. The WNY Walleye Classic, which was first held in 2021, will return to the Town of Westfield this spring with thousands of dollars on the line. At a town...
Reg Lenna Celebrates 100 Years
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is celebrating a big milestone: 100 years of operation. Sunday, February 5th marks the centennial kickoff at the Reg Lenna, formally the Palace theater in Jamestown. The public is invited to attend festivities, beginning at 2...
Jamestown Lawmakers “Zoom In” To City Meetings
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown lawmakers have put video conferencing into action, with one council member, who was on vacation, to Zoom into Monday night’s voting session. City Councilman At-Large Jeff Russell was out of town for the voting session, but due to the ordinance, he...
Prendergast Library Hosting Book Club With A Twist
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Prendergast Library continues its commitment to encouraging Jamestown residents to read. In fact, they are launching a new adult book club that comes with a twist. “At the beginning of the year, a lot of people have New Year’s resolutions to read...
Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
Dunkirk Dave Calls For Early Spring In Groundhog Day Prediction
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s Groundhog Day, and Dunkirk Dave has a few things to say about the winter season in Chautauqua County. Dozens lined up to watch as beloved groundhog, Dunkirk Dave, braved the winter weather to predict how long the season will last. According...
Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
Arctic Cold Remains Through Early Saturday
JAMESTOWN – A blast of arctic air will continue to hold steady across the region through early Saturday. Temperatures will then moderate back to above average through the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service continues with a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM Saturday for the...
Cold Air Recedes, Above Average Temperatures Ahead
JAMESTOWN – Arctic air will make its way out of the area over the next couple days, leading to well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week. We’ll remain dry for the remainder of Saturday. Temperatures will still be below average today, but certainly warmer than the past few days. The sun will make an appearance this afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.
After Deadly Storm, New Alert Will Warn Of Severe Weather
BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — A western New York county is making a change in the wake of last month’s brutal winter storm. More than 40-people died in the Christmas snowstorm that struck Erie County in early January. Tuesday, officials announced they now plan to create an emergency alert...
First Defense: Wind Chill Advisories In Place
JAMESTOWN – An Arctic Cold Front will drop through the region Thursday evening with a round of snow as it does. Very cold air will follow the front heading into Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies across the region with highs in the low-30’s. The...
Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
Nuisance Snow Showers Wednesday With Arctic Cold By Friday
JAMESTOWN – Outside of some light snow flurries, the weather will be mainly uneventful through Thursday. A blast of arctic air will arrive by Friday. A few light snow flurries will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Outside of these flurries generally mostly cloudy skies, but some areas may see more sunshine break out. Highs for the afternoon in the low-20’s.
Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
Would-Be Thief Caught Red Handed In Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft
PORTLAND, NY (WNY News Now) – The rash of catalytic converter thefts continue across our region, as criminals look to cash in on the valuable rare earth metals inside. However, thanks to quick police work, law enforcement in Chautauqua County allegedly caught one would-be thief red handed. On Monday,...
