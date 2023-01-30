ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Preparations Underway For Westfield’s Next Walleye Tournament

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) — Planning is underway for this year’s annual walleye tournament in northern Chautauqua County. The WNY Walleye Classic, which was first held in 2021, will return to the Town of Westfield this spring with thousands of dollars on the line. At a town...
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Reg Lenna Celebrates 100 Years

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is celebrating a big milestone: 100 years of operation. Sunday, February 5th marks the centennial kickoff at the Reg Lenna, formally the Palace theater in Jamestown. The public is invited to attend festivities, beginning at 2...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Lawmakers “Zoom In” To City Meetings

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown lawmakers have put video conferencing into action, with one council member, who was on vacation, to Zoom into Monday night’s voting session. City Councilman At-Large Jeff Russell was out of town for the voting session, but due to the ordinance, he...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Prendergast Library Hosting Book Club With A Twist

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — The Prendergast Library continues its commitment to encouraging Jamestown residents to read. In fact, they are launching a new adult book club that comes with a twist. “At the beginning of the year, a lot of people have New Year’s resolutions to read...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Harrison’s Playmakers Looking To Expand In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Last year, a local educator walked from Jamestown to Highmark Stadium to raise money for two worthy causes, including Harrison’s Playmaker’s. Now this educator, Patrick Smeraldo of Collaborative Children’s Solutions, wants to expand Harrison’s Playmer’s into Chautauqua County.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Convicted Of Assaulting Doctors, Nurses At Hospital

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man has been convicted of assaulting doctors and nurses at UPMC Chautauqua Hospital. On Tuesday, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced James Morris was convicted of second-degree felony assault in connection with the crime. While a patient at the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Woman Arrested In Connection With ATV Theft

STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of two all-terrain vehicles in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Boardman with burglary and grand larceny in connection with the alleged theft. The 29-year-old is accused...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Arctic Cold Remains Through Early Saturday

JAMESTOWN – A blast of arctic air will continue to hold steady across the region through early Saturday. Temperatures will then moderate back to above average through the weekend and into next week. The National Weather Service continues with a Wind Chill Advisory until 10 AM Saturday for the...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Cold Air Recedes, Above Average Temperatures Ahead

JAMESTOWN – Arctic air will make its way out of the area over the next couple days, leading to well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week. We’ll remain dry for the remainder of Saturday. Temperatures will still be below average today, but certainly warmer than the past few days. The sun will make an appearance this afternoon with highs in the mid 20s.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

After Deadly Storm, New Alert Will Warn Of Severe Weather

BUFFALO, NY (Newsource) — A western New York county is making a change in the wake of last month’s brutal winter storm. More than 40-people died in the Christmas snowstorm that struck Erie County in early January. Tuesday, officials announced they now plan to create an emergency alert...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

First Defense: Wind Chill Advisories In Place

JAMESTOWN – An Arctic Cold Front will drop through the region Thursday evening with a round of snow as it does. Very cold air will follow the front heading into Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies across the region with highs in the low-30’s. The...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Arrested Following Dual Drug Raids In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people were arrested following dual drug raids and a traffic stop in Jamestown this week. On Monday, the Jamestown Police Department executed two consecutive search warrants at 144 Park Street, the lower apartment, and 116 Park Street, the upper apartment. At both...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Nuisance Snow Showers Wednesday With Arctic Cold By Friday

JAMESTOWN – Outside of some light snow flurries, the weather will be mainly uneventful through Thursday. A blast of arctic air will arrive by Friday. A few light snow flurries will continue through Wednesday afternoon. Outside of these flurries generally mostly cloudy skies, but some areas may see more sunshine break out. Highs for the afternoon in the low-20’s.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Motorcycle Pursuit Leads To Criminal Charges For Jamestown Man

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A 32-year-old man faces a slew of charges following a motorcycle pursuit in Jamestown. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Jamestown Police attempted to stop an unregistered motorcycle on Barrett Avenue near Newland Avenue. The rider of the cycle, however, failed to...
JAMESTOWN, NY

