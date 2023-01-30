After searching much of the season for a marquee win that could sit at the top of the NCAA Tournament resume the Florida Gators finally have it, taking down the #2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 67-54. Florida got the jump on Tennessee going up 17-4 in the opening minutes and nursed the lead for much of the game, ultimately coming away with a double-digit win after they got to salt the game away with free throws. The impact of this win can’t be overstated for a Florida team that was truly desperate for a quad-1 “A” win, and this gets them back into the NCAA Tournament picture in a way that they weren’t entering the game.

