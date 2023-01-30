ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Caden Jones signee profile: Florida Gators recruiting

Hometown: New Orleans, LA. Notable: Jones didn’t start playing football until his junior year after playing basketball growing up. The offensive lineman’s uncle played at Texas A&M but Jones picked the Gators over the Aggies. Jones played in the All-American Bowl where he started at left tackle. Quotable:...
Gator Country

Gators Gets Much-Needed Marquee Win Taking Down #2 Tennessee

After searching much of the season for a marquee win that could sit at the top of the NCAA Tournament resume the Florida Gators finally have it, taking down the #2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 67-54. Florida got the jump on Tennessee going up 17-4 in the opening minutes and nursed the lead for much of the game, ultimately coming away with a double-digit win after they got to salt the game away with free throws. The impact of this win can’t be overstated for a Florida team that was truly desperate for a quad-1 “A” win, and this gets them back into the NCAA Tournament picture in a way that they weren’t entering the game.
Gator Country

Florida Versus Kentucky Basketball Preview

With the huge win over Tennessee the Gators finally have the marquee win they’ve been looking for to spotlight their resume but the work is far from over as on Saturday night they head to Rupp Arena to take on the Kentucky Wildcats. After getting the signature win over...
