Monday Motivations: Reno resident, Brooke Siem, shares how she’s learned to pivot in life and in her career

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Continues Service in These California AreasBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
KOLO TV Reno
Face Time: Dr. Billie Cassé shares how new body sculpting technology removes fat, tightens skin
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Billie Cassé is the owner of Reno Tahoe Dermatology. The business is now offering body sculpting sessions using new non-surgical technology called, truSculpt. According to the website, it is “the fastest non-invasive fat reduction treatment without any reported PAH (paradoxical adipose hyperplasia) cases.... [and] is effective with an average of 24% in fat reduction after just one treatment.” There are two types of treatment, truSculpt ID and truSculpt Flex.
KOLO TV Reno
Have a Heart: Meet Michael
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Michael. This sweet guy loves affection. He likes to snuggle, hold hands and hug, and takes well to adults. Michael is in second grade and enjoys his classmates. Michael enjoys animals and likes to imitate the sounds an animal makes. He is very fond of dogs and babies and anytime there is one around, Michael wants to be right there holding them. He enjoys riding his bike and scooter, playing with his toy cars, and most of all sneaking in the pantry to get to the snacks. Michael is continuously progressing but will likely require supports and care into adulthood.
KOLO TV Reno
Waiting our the cold: Late but still a success story
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We’ve been reporting throughout this cold weather on the struggles of some local residents to stay warm. It’s nice to report a happy, if tardy ending. We can *now* do that - in Jim Eckert’s case. He lives in the *Southgate Apartments* in Carson City and on New Year’s Eve he found himself without heat.
KOLO TV Reno
Evoke Warriors is now accepting applications for its new season of changing lives already changed by cancer
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Evoke Warriors offers men & women new confidence to fight back against their cancer diagnosis through a powerful journey. Athletes learn how to embrace fitness, health & wellness - regardless of their fitness history; build a community of fellow individuals impacted by cancer; and come out the other side empowered to take on whatever life throws at them.
2news.com
Peavine Peak in Reno Ride to the Summit
Awesome views of Reno from the top of Peavine Peak at an elevation of 8,269’. Thanks to 2 News viewer Steve for taking me up. Steve worked for the power company for years, and knows the route well. What a ride and adventure. The trail is popular in the summer for hiking and mountain biking as well. https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/peavine-peak-trail.
2news.com
Students ordering food for delivery creating safety risk at Spanish Springs High School
The Washoe County School District says students ordering food for delivery at Spanish Springs High School is creating a "significant safety risk." According to a Connect Ed call sent to Spanish Springs High School families, the school is seeing an increase in students ordering food for delivery through (Uber Eats, Door Dash, etc.)
KOLO TV Reno
Explore the science of witchcraft and wizardry at The Discovery’s adults-only social event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Let out your inner child and rediscover the magic of science at the Nevada Discovery Museum’s (The Discovery) latest installment of Social Science. Social Science is a series of wildly popular adults-only, brain-building events featuring science demonstrations, hands-on labs, expert presentations, a live DJ, libations and tasty finger foods. Each event offers an opportunity to explore a unique theme and the entire museum.
2news.com
WCSO Detectives Continue Investigating Anna Scott’s Murder, Asking for Public’s Assistance
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are putting out another call for anyone who may have information regarding the February 2022 homicide of Anna Scott of Reno. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
KOLO TV Reno
Grin and bare it! Cold weather isn’t stopping the 2023 Cupid’s Undie Run in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cupid’s Undie Run Reno is on a mission to find a cure for neurofibromatosis (NF) and you can be part of the initiative by stripping down to your underwear (or as few clothes as you’re comfortable) and take part in a one-mile party run.
KOLO TV Reno
Cookies for Kindness hosting Valentine’s fundraiser for creation, distribution of Easter baskets
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Celebrate two holidays in one event! Saturday, Feb. 11, Cookies for Kindness is partnering with The Bridge Church, the Katie Grace Foundation and Ashlee’s Toy Closet for a Valentine’s-themed fundraiser for the annual Easter Basket donation drive. Thomas Hill, owner of Cookies for Kindness,...
KOLO TV Reno
Religious leaders to hold vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Religious leaders from numerous faiths will be holding a candlelight vigil for homeless Nevadans who died in 2022. Leaders from the Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Baha’i, Pagan faiths will hold the vigil in the Reno City Plaza by the BELIEVE sign on Feb. 15 starting at 5:30 p.m.
mynews4.com
More questions than answers one year after Anna Scott was found in burnt car south of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities in Washoe County continue seeking answers one year after Anna Scott was found in the trunk of a burned out car just south of Reno. February 3 marks exactly 365 days since deputies found the body of 23-year-old Scott in a burnt car on the side of southbound I-580. Investigators quickly determined Scott was shot to death before being stuffed in the trunk and set on fire.
2news.com
The Fox Brewery & Pub Announces New Reno Location
A favorite local brewery and pub is adding a second location and it’s in midtown, Reno. The Silver Peak Brewery & Restaurant Wonder Street location closed in 2020 after 21 years.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air National Guard opens recruitment center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Air National Guard is looking for new recruits by setting up shop where they are. The Air-Guard opened a new recruitment center at 294 East Moana Lane Friday. It marks the first time in more than a decade that their recruiters have moved off the...
KOLO TV Reno
VFW Craft Fair Preview
Smith and River is an American Bistro located along the Riverwalk in Reno. Temperatures are starting to make their way towards what we normally see around this time of year. The increased temperatures come as two systems are set to come through Northern Nevada. The first is expected Friday and will bring some increased winds. The second will come Saturday night into Sunday morning. It’s expected to bring two to three inches of snow to the Sierra and rain, possibly snow, to the lower elevations.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Air Guard to open new recruiting office in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Air Guard will be opening a new recruiting office in Reno. The new office will be opened officially on Friday, and is located 294 E. Moana Lane, Suite 14 in south Reno. The Air Guard says the new office will provide a new recruiting...
KCRA.com
Days after skier Kyle Smaine's death in Japan avalanche, wife reflects on his love of skiing
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe and ski communities are mourning the loss of one of their beloved professional skiers. Kyle Smaine, 31, died Sunday during an avalanche in Japan. Smaine was skiing in Nagano Prefecture on Japan's Honshu Island when the avalanche happened Sunday. Another...
KOLO TV Reno
St. Mary’s Fitness Center to close Feb. 28
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - St. Mary’s Fitness Center says it will be closing its doors later this month on Feb. 28. They say the decision was made after exhausting all options, but did not elaborate as to why the decision was made. St. Mary’s says PIF memberships will be...
mynews4.com
Saint Mary's gym permanently closing at the end of February
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After exhausting all means, Saint Mary's said its fitness center will close for good at the end of the month. According to a letter sent to members, the closure is effective as of February 28. Staff is aiming to make the next steps as seamless and convenient as possible.
Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The American Wild Horse Campaign says motorist collisions with horses in Reno declined 50% from 2020 to 2022, and dropped from 25 in 2020 to one in 2022 in the Dayton Valley, thanks in part to a fertility control program that involves shooting mares with a vaccination dart. Horse advocates announced Wednesday their four-year long […] The post Darting program is model for wild horse management, say advocates appeared first on Nevada Current.
