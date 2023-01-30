Monday Motivations: Reno resident, Brooke Siem, shares how she’s learned to pivot in life and in her career

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Meet Michael. This sweet guy loves affection. He likes to snuggle, hold hands and hug, and takes well to adults. Michael is in second grade and enjoys his classmates. Michael enjoys animals and likes to imitate the sounds an animal makes. He is very fond of dogs and babies and anytime there is one around, Michael wants to be right there holding them. He enjoys riding his bike and scooter, playing with his toy cars, and most of all sneaking in the pantry to get to the snacks. Michael is continuously progressing but will likely require supports and care into adulthood.

RENO, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO