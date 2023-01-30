SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is celebrating Black History Month, a month to discuss all African-American ethnic groups and their impact on history in this nation. “The City of Shreveport continues to honor the history made by Black Americans in our community,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “I make this promise to our citizens that I will continue the good and necessary work to achieve racial justice and equity within our community.”

