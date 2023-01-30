Read full article on original website
King Cake Class & Gumbo
SHREVEPORT, La. - King cake and gumbo are two must haves during Mardi Gras season. Friday at 6 p.m., you can make your own king cake and have your gumbo too at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shreveport. It's The Place to be with Patrick D. If you're interested, there...
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
Behind the Badge: Reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols
SHREVEPORT, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe gets reaction to the recent beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge...
Shreve Memorial Library hosts Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson’s “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk Exhibit”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will host local artist Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson and her self-curated exhibit, “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk,” a history of Black Churches in Shreveport during the month of February as part of its African American History Month Celebration. A grand opening reception...
Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas adds new board member from Shreveport-Bossier
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas (RMHCA) announces the addition of Roy Griggs, president & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald's owner/operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors. Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as...
Mardi Gras stretches from Shreveport to Bossier City with the Bakowski Bridge of Lights
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Bakowski Bridge of Lights is covered in purple, gold, and green these days in celebration of Mardi Gras. The lights will remain in Mardi Gras mode through Fat Tuesday. Besides being festive, this is also helping support youth educational programs. Sponsors from Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics...
City of Shreveport celebrates Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport is celebrating Black History Month, a month to discuss all African-American ethnic groups and their impact on history in this nation. “The City of Shreveport continues to honor the history made by Black Americans in our community,” said Mayor Tom Arceneaux. “I make this promise to our citizens that I will continue the good and necessary work to achieve racial justice and equity within our community.”
2023 African American History Parade Celebration on Saturday to highlight Black Resistance in America
SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American Parade Celebration in Shreveport will celebrate its 35th year on Saturday, Feb. 4. For the past 21 years, 13 states have been involved in the celebration. The parade route starts on Milam Street east to Market, then north on Market Street to Texas Avenue, and then west on Texas Avenue to Common Street where it ends. The route will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m.
Shreveport firefighters extinguish fire at Broadmoor home
SHREVEPORT, La. - A home in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood is a total loss after going up in flames early Friday morning. Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Leo Avenue around 1:30 a.m. to flames and smoke coming from the home. More than a dozen units were on scene.
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
Yearlong research opportunity at LSU Health Shreveport opens for area high school seniors
SHREVEPORT, La. – Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Bobbie Cates Hicks Science and Medicine Academic Research Training (SMART) program is now open and runs through Feb. 28. SMART provides a yearlong research experience with investigators at LSU Health Shreveport for 10 to 12 academically advanced high school seniors who have a career interest in medicine, biomedical research or biomedical engineering. SMART is a partnership among BRF; LSU Health Shreveport; and the Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto parish school boards. BRF has provided funding and program coordination for SMART since its inception in 1997.
Shreveport PD settles suit over alleged beating of Black man for supporting Black Lives Matter
The Shreveport Police Department has settled a federal lawsuit filed by a 37-year-old Black man who said an officer assaulted him after he expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Brandon Kennedy said he was standing in line at a Family Dollar store in late 2020 talking to another...
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
Centenary College presents recital of spirituals to open Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. - Centenary College’s Hurley School of Music is proud to welcome African American educator and tenor, Jonathan Walker-VanKuren, to campus to present his acclaimed solo voice recital, “Songs my mother taught me…,” on Wednesday, February 1, at 4:00 p.m. in Anderson Auditorium. The all-spiritual recital kicks off Centenary’s Black History Month celebration for 2023 and is free and open to the public.
Mansfield woman killed in DeSoto Parish crash
STONEWALL, La. - A woman is dead following a crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish. It happened about 6 p.m. on Interstate 49, north of LA 3276. According to Louisiana State Police, Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield was killed. Authorities say an 18-wheeler was accelerating to highway speeds after getting...
Wet January
SHREVEPORT, La. - Rainy skies were the norm for January! Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar images like from Wednesday evening were quite common. The Shreveport National Weather Service picked up over 10 inches of rain for the month. Average is half that amount at 4.54 inches. The KTBS 3...
Fire reported at Shreveport apartment complex
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Centrum Apartments in Shreveport caught fire late Wednesday night. Details are limited, but there was heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings when KTBS 3 News was on the scene. This happened in the 2700 block of Waggoner. There's no word on a cause of...
Spotting the symptoms of heart disease, survivor shares story
SHREVEPORT, La. - Heart disease is the number one killer in America but the symptoms are not always the same. KTBS Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with a survivor about her battle with the disease and what you can do to prevent it.
Officer involved shooting leaves one dead in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La - Louisiana State Police Troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. The agency's investigation comes at the request of the Shreveport Police Department. According to authorities one person was shot and killed. No officers were injured during the incident. Anyone...
