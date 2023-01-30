ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin unclaimed property; search database

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) Secretary Peter Barca joined elected officials at the State Capitol to encourage people to search the DOR and other state unclaimed property databases to see if they have any unclaimed property. What is unclaimed property?. Unclaimed property consists of money and other personal...
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: ‘This is every parents’ worst nightmare’

Of note: This week we highlight a story by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Elliot Hughes which raises serious questions about Wisconsin’s child-welfare system. Hughes tells the story of 14-month-old Princess Lard, who died in her father’s home after officials removed her from her mother’s. Rachel Lard says her baby had previously returned from staying at her father’s house with injuries. But officials blamed Lard and placed the child with her father, whose partner now stands charged with child abuse. Writes Hughes: “For Lard and child safety advocates, accountability also rests with state child welfare workers, who removed her baby from a safe home, placed her elsewhere and were responsible for her safety at the time of her death.”
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Patrol reveals ‘The Rules for Roundabouts’

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol posted its February Law of the Month, The Rules for Roundabouts. It says there are more than 550 roundabouts statewide and they are designed as a way to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow. “Crash data proves roundabouts are safer than traditional intersections...
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
B105

Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota

This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
wearegreenbay.com

‘Sometimes you got to let Jesus take the wheel’: Man near Wisconsin border gives unique reason for fleeing

(WFRV) – A man near the border of western Wisconsin gave a unique reason for fleeing after authorities were able to box him in at an intersection. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent police chase that happened on January 30. Deputies reportedly pursued a driver after he allegedly was close to taking out another vehicle head-on.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Wisconsin ranked among states where you're most likely to marry a local

MINNEAPOLIS -- Did you find your spouse close to home? If you live in Minnesota, odds are pretty good that you did, or will.Newly-compiled data shows Minnesota and Wisconsin are among the states where you're most likely to marry a local.According to a report in the Washington Post, Wisconsin and Minnesota are both in the top 10 states with spouses that were born in the same state. Wisconsin ranked third, and Minnesota ranked sixth. Furthermore, other Midwestern or Great Lakes states also factored into the top 10 -- Ohio was fifth, and Michigan ranked at the very top of the list.Iowa and Illinois were comparatively down on the list, but still in the top half at 15th and 17th, respectively.Not terribly surprisingly, Nevada (home of Las Vegas) is where you're most likely to marry someone from a different state than yours, closely followed by Washington D.C. and Alaska.The list was generated from data compiled from 2017 through 2021.
