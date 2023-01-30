Read full article on original website
Salmonella: Chicken recall 'not needed in NI' over contamination fears
A recall of Irish raw chicken products that are potentially contaminated with salmonella is not required in Northern Ireland, food authorities have said. The Food Safety Authority in the Republic of Ireland has extended a recall of some items. The affected products, by processor Western Brand, are sold in stores...
Tiny kitten saved from Hartlepool recycling plant picking line
A four-week old kitten that survived going through heavy machinery at a recycling plant has been adopted by a member of staff. JB, named after the site in Hartlepool, is believed to have been put into a recycling bin before making her way to the processing centre. She was discovered...
Brecon Beacons: Holiday couple drowned at waterfall - inquest
The provisional cause of death for two women who died near a popular waterfall was drowning, an inquest has heard. Helen and Rachael Patching, aged 52 and 33, from Kent, were visiting Ystradfellte, Powys, in the Brecon Beacons National Park while on holiday. The alarm was raised at about 11:45...
