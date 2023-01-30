Beginning at 7:00 am on Friday, February 17th, you may begin calling into the Radio Station and purchase Buy It Now Items at the price listed below. Only 3 items per business can be purchased from each caller. Each caller may purchase items from one to three businesses during that one phone call, but callers are able to call back and purchase more items until they are sold out. If you’d like to call in and participate in the Buy It Now Radio Auction on Friday, February 17th, please call 309-734-9452, 309-734-2111, or 309-734-7598. If the line is busy, please keep trying. We will ask you for one phone number that you can be reached at. Items will be verified during call in on Buy it Now Friday. Items can begin to be picked up and paid for on Monday, February 20th at 8 am at the Radio Station in Downtown Monmouth. You have 30 days to purchase and pick up your items. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. All vouchers and certificates pertaining to food and restaurants have an expiration date of August 31, 2023. All remaining vouchers and certificates have an expiration date of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise marked.

