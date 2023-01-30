Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Mindy J. Ortery
Mindy J. Ortery, age 44, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1978 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Craig and Pamela (Raymond) Ortery. Mindy attended school in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School with the Class of 1996.
977wmoi.com
Warner, Harlan in Double Figures but Scots Fall to IC
The Monmouth College women’s basketball team fell to Illinois College 51-46 at home on Tuesday night. The Fighting Scots (9-12, 5-7) are now a game behind the Lady Blues in the Midwest Conference standings with four games left to play. Neither team scored for the first four minutes of...
977wmoi.com
Scots Fall to Blueboys on Tuesday
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team got within one late in the first half but ultimately lost to first-place Illinois College 76-42 at home on Tuesday night. The Fighting Scots (12-9, 8-4) will host Grinnell College on Saturday for Senior Day. The Scots got on the board first as...
977wmoi.com
Ronald C. “Sully” Sullivan
Ronald C. “Sully” Sullivan, 80, of Galesburg, IL, peacefully went to be with the Lord at 10:37 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Galesburg, IL, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Monmouth, IL, the son of...
977wmoi.com
Jean Beverly Adams-Hall
Jean Beverly Adams-Hall, 91, of East Galesburg, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis, Illinois. She was born January 14, 1932 in Galesburg, the daughter of Merwin and Ruthe (Oblander) Runbeck. Jean graduated from Galesburg High School. She worked as a teletype operator for BNSF for 16 years. Jean married Jack C. Adams in Galesburg in 1957. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1985. She later married Ralph E. Hall at Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2016.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending January 29, 2023
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending January 29, 2023:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior girls basketball player, Carmyn Huston. Carmyn was dominant in the paint last week, averaging almost a double-double in two Titan victories. She scored 39 points and hauled down 14 rebounds between the two games. Carmyn also handed out five assists for good measure.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Morrison Mustangs Boys Basketball on 2-3-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Morrison Mustangs at Monmouth-Roseville High School for senior night. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Defeat Kishwaukee
Connor Barnett: 21 points, 6-11 FG, 6 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 7 p.m. Thursday at Highland. Elly Bentley: 19 points. Lilly Isenhour: 18 points, 10 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 5 p.m. Thursday at Highland. ***Courtesy of Carl Sandburg College***
977wmoi.com
Roger Haynes Invitational Honors Record-Setting Fighting Scots Track and Field Coach
During his record-setting four-decade career coaching Monmouth College track and field and cross country, Roger Haynes took his squads to meets with names such as the Les Duke Invitational at Grinnell College and the Lee Calhoun Invitational at Western Illinois University. Now, in his first year since 1982-83 of not...
977wmoi.com
Leonard J. Szaltis II
Leonard J. Szaltis II, 41, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:56 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He was born on December 21, 1981 in Galesburg IL, the son of John and Beatrice (Zavorski) Szaltis. Leo was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 2000. He graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and later a Master’s Degree in Business. He then earned his Master’s Degree in Music from Boston University.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titan Girls Basketball Remain in Hunt for First TRAC West Division Title
The Monmouth-Roseville girls varsity basketball team is in the midst of a big week for their regular season campaign. Starting on Monday night the Titans traveled up to Morrison to take on the TRAC-West rival Fillies. In a competitive matchup between the two physical squads, it would be Monmouth-Roseville escaping with the 43-41 win. The win puts the Titans at 21-5 on the season and 9-1 in conference play, and sets up a huge matchup at Sherrard Thursday night, which will likely be for the TRAC-West Division title.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth, Knox receive ACM grant to bolster community/civic engagement
Monmouth College student Elijah Lind (right) is shown working with a student at the Teen Recharge Center in downtown Monmouth, part of the community engagement that professor Lori Walters-Kramer worked into one of her courses last fall. A grant to Monmouth and Knox colleges will help both colleges strengthen their...
977wmoi.com
Elizabeth Irene Underwood
Elizabeth Irene Underwood, 87, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Roseville Healthcare and Rehab, Roseville, IL. She was born January 29, 1935 in Avon, IL, the daughter of Charles Lee and Nellie Elizabeth (Blancherd) Yocum. She was raised and educated in Prairie City, IL.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Rockridge Rockets Boys Basketball on 1-31-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Rockridge Rockets in a TRAC West Division match up at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Kenneth D. Price
Kenneth D. Price, 64, Roseville, IL. After a brave fight with cancer, Kenny went to his final resting place on January 22, 2023 at the OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. Kenny was born in Peoria on July 28, 1958. Kenny’s wish was to donate his body to medical science hoping to help the care of others in the future. Those arrangements are being made. Kenny never complained about his cancer treatments. He truly was as tough as a badger. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
977wmoi.com
2023 Buy It Now Friday Radio Auction Items
Beginning at 7:00 am on Friday, February 17th, you may begin calling into the Radio Station and purchase Buy It Now Items at the price listed below. Only 3 items per business can be purchased from each caller. Each caller may purchase items from one to three businesses during that one phone call, but callers are able to call back and purchase more items until they are sold out. If you’d like to call in and participate in the Buy It Now Radio Auction on Friday, February 17th, please call 309-734-9452, 309-734-2111, or 309-734-7598. If the line is busy, please keep trying. We will ask you for one phone number that you can be reached at. Items will be verified during call in on Buy it Now Friday. Items can begin to be picked up and paid for on Monday, February 20th at 8 am at the Radio Station in Downtown Monmouth. You have 30 days to purchase and pick up your items. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. All vouchers and certificates pertaining to food and restaurants have an expiration date of August 31, 2023. All remaining vouchers and certificates have an expiration date of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise marked.
977wmoi.com
WIU Hosting Hot Dog Eating Contest and “Pitch the Paw” at Basketball Game Halftimes
Western Illinois University Housing and Dining Services will sponsor a hot dog eating contest, and a “Pitch the Paw” contest during halftime of the WIU women’s basketball game at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, and the men’s basketball game at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11. The...
977wmoi.com
Eagle View Expanding into Monmouth; Open House Friday, Feb. 10th
Eagle View Community Health System has expanded into the Monmouth community and will host an Open House on Friday, February 10th from 4 to 7 pm at their new location, 230 South Main Street. President and CEO Shannon Courson says the long-standing organization provides quality health care services throughout the five counties they serve:
977wmoi.com
Sandburg Board Renews Contract for President Reilly
The Carl Sandburg College Board of Trustees at its regular monthly meeting Thursday approved a four-year contract renewal for President Dr. Seamus Reilly. The new contract goes into effect July 1 and ends June 30, 2027. This is the second contract extension issued to Reilly, who has served since 2018 as Sandburg’s seventh president. Reilly’s existing contract was set to expire in June 2024. The renewal is standard with the Board’s practices dating back to the tenure of the College’s fourth president, Donald Crist.
977wmoi.com
Burlington Man Arrested in Henderson County Following High-Rate Car Chase
On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023 at approximately 8:00pm, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop. Sheriff’s Deputies were able to intercept the vehicle and follow it. The vehicle attempted to elude Deputies by traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on US34 in Warren County at 40th Street.
Comments / 0