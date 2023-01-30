Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Mindy J. Ortery
Mindy J. Ortery, age 44, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 12, 1978 in Monmouth, Illinois, the daughter of Craig and Pamela (Raymond) Ortery. Mindy attended school in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School with the Class of 1996.
977wmoi.com
Scots Fall to Blueboys on Tuesday
The Monmouth College men’s basketball team got within one late in the first half but ultimately lost to first-place Illinois College 76-42 at home on Tuesday night. The Fighting Scots (12-9, 8-4) will host Grinnell College on Saturday for Senior Day. The Scots got on the board first as...
977wmoi.com
Jean Beverly Adams-Hall
Jean Beverly Adams-Hall, 91, of East Galesburg, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis, Illinois. She was born January 14, 1932 in Galesburg, the daughter of Merwin and Ruthe (Oblander) Runbeck. Jean graduated from Galesburg High School. She worked as a teletype operator for BNSF for 16 years. Jean married Jack C. Adams in Galesburg in 1957. He preceded her in death on November 6, 1985. She later married Ralph E. Hall at Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on January 23, 2016.
977wmoi.com
Ronald C. “Sully” Sullivan
Ronald C. “Sully” Sullivan, 80, of Galesburg, IL, peacefully went to be with the Lord at 10:37 p.m., Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing & Rehab in Galesburg, IL, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Monmouth, IL, the son of...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans at Sherrard Tigers Girls Basketball on 2-2-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans travel to Sherrard High School for a Three Rivers Conference West Division match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Cinda R. Downin
Cinda R. Downin, 72, died after a short bout with cancer, Saturday, January 28, 2023 in the emergency room at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg with her family by her side. Cinda was born December 6, 1950 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Wayne B. and Mary A. (Pifer)...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Morrison Mustangs Boys Basketball on 2-3-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Morrison Mustangs at Monmouth-Roseville High School for senior night. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for Week Ending January 29, 2023
Here’s the WMOI/WRAM Athletes of the Week for the week ending January 29, 2023:. The Monmouth-Roseville Titan Athlete of the Week is junior girls basketball player, Carmyn Huston. Carmyn was dominant in the paint last week, averaging almost a double-double in two Titan victories. She scored 39 points and hauled down 14 rebounds between the two games. Carmyn also handed out five assists for good measure.
977wmoi.com
Barbara Ann Reed Hawk
Barbara Ann Reed Hawk, 91, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Barbara was born February 22, 1931 in Kewanee, IL, the seventh child of Ralph and Maude (Blunt) Reed. She was raised in the Osceola and Neponset areas, attending school and graduating from Toulon High School in 1949.
977wmoi.com
Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes vs. West Central Heat Girls Basketball on 2-1-23
The Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes host the West Central Heat for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up in Abingdon. It was senior night for A-Town. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Roger Haynes Invitational Honors Record-Setting Fighting Scots Track and Field Coach
During his record-setting four-decade career coaching Monmouth College track and field and cross country, Roger Haynes took his squads to meets with names such as the Les Duke Invitational at Grinnell College and the Lee Calhoun Invitational at Western Illinois University. Now, in his first year since 1982-83 of not...
977wmoi.com
Leonard J. Szaltis II
Leonard J. Szaltis II, 41, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 2:56 p.m., Monday, January 30, 2023 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, IL. He was born on December 21, 1981 in Galesburg IL, the son of John and Beatrice (Zavorski) Szaltis. Leo was raised and educated in Monmouth and graduated from Monmouth High School in 2000. He graduated from St. Ambrose University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education and later a Master’s Degree in Business. He then earned his Master’s Degree in Music from Boston University.
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Defeat Kishwaukee
Connor Barnett: 21 points, 6-11 FG, 6 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 7 p.m. Thursday at Highland. Elly Bentley: 19 points. Lilly Isenhour: 18 points, 10 rebounds. Up next for Sandburg: 5 p.m. Thursday at Highland. ***Courtesy of Carl Sandburg College***
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. Rockridge Rockets Boys Basketball on 1-31-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the Rockridge Rockets in a TRAC West Division match up at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WMOI radio broadcast, click HERE.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titan Girls Basketball Remain in Hunt for First TRAC West Division Title
The Monmouth-Roseville girls varsity basketball team is in the midst of a big week for their regular season campaign. Starting on Monday night the Titans traveled up to Morrison to take on the TRAC-West rival Fillies. In a competitive matchup between the two physical squads, it would be Monmouth-Roseville escaping with the 43-41 win. The win puts the Titans at 21-5 on the season and 9-1 in conference play, and sets up a huge matchup at Sherrard Thursday night, which will likely be for the TRAC-West Division title.
977wmoi.com
Elizabeth Irene Underwood
Elizabeth Irene Underwood, 87, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:25 a.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Roseville Healthcare and Rehab, Roseville, IL. She was born January 29, 1935 in Avon, IL, the daughter of Charles Lee and Nellie Elizabeth (Blancherd) Yocum. She was raised and educated in Prairie City, IL.
977wmoi.com
M-R Titans Boys Basketball Falls to Rockridge
Rockridge Rockets over Monmouth-Roseville 44-36. Jerome Jackson 9, Darrion Smith 8, Jake Steele 7, Silas Braun 5. WMOI Offensive Titan of the Game: Darrion Smith. WMOI Defensive Titan of the Game: Jerome Jackson. Next Titan game is this Friday at M-R HS vs Morrison on Senior Night for Monmouth-Roseville Titans.
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville FFA, WMOI/WRAM Program of the Month
By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Prairie Communications, 55 Public Square, Monmouth, IL, 61462, https://977wmoi.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact.
977wmoi.com
LeRoy F. Lenz
LeRoy F. Lenz, 82, of Knoxville, passed away Sunday, January 29, 2023, 2:05 PM at OSF St. Mary Medical Center. LeRoy was born January 8, 1941 in a rural farm house outside of Hermon. He was the son of Floyd and Alda (Beer) Lenz. He married Susie (Soper) Porter on April 12, 1997 at the Abingdon American Legion. Together they celebrated a marriage of 25 years, but built a life that spanned 38. LeRoy is survived by his loving wife, Susie at home; his four daughters, Melinda Bush of St. Petersburg, FL, Shari (Mike) Parkinson of O’Fallon, MO, Shelley Lenz and Tracey Quinn, both of Knoxville; brother, Roger (Bobbie) Lenz of Knoxville; twelve grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren; and his uncle and aunt, Dale (Martha Lee) Lenz of Galesburg. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Patricia and niece, Roberta.
977wmoi.com
2023 Buy It Now Friday Radio Auction Items
Beginning at 7:00 am on Friday, February 17th, you may begin calling into the Radio Station and purchase Buy It Now Items at the price listed below. Only 3 items per business can be purchased from each caller. Each caller may purchase items from one to three businesses during that one phone call, but callers are able to call back and purchase more items until they are sold out. If you’d like to call in and participate in the Buy It Now Radio Auction on Friday, February 17th, please call 309-734-9452, 309-734-2111, or 309-734-7598. If the line is busy, please keep trying. We will ask you for one phone number that you can be reached at. Items will be verified during call in on Buy it Now Friday. Items can begin to be picked up and paid for on Monday, February 20th at 8 am at the Radio Station in Downtown Monmouth. You have 30 days to purchase and pick up your items. ALL SALES ARE FINAL. All vouchers and certificates pertaining to food and restaurants have an expiration date of August 31, 2023. All remaining vouchers and certificates have an expiration date of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise marked.
Comments / 0