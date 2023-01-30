ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’

Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)

Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
