Read full article on original website
Related
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
Mustard to Pay Ex-Wife $19,000 a Month in Child Support, She Wanted Over $80,000 – Report
Mustard and his ex-wife Chanel Thierry have reportedly completed their divorce settlement, with the hit-making producer being ordered to pay $19,000 a month in child support. Mustard and Chanel have been going back and forth in court over a child support payment amount in the wake of their 2022 divorce. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), RadarOnline published a report stating Mustard and Chanel have come to an agreement for an amount, with the former couple informing the court of their decision on Tuesday (Jan. 31). Chanel was reportedly seeking $82,628 per month for their three children, according to the report, and looking to get an additional $35,000 a month in spousal support, per a prenuptial agreement. She was also reportedly seeking $40,000 in lawyer fees.
Pop Rock Band The 1975 Gives Young Thug Shout-Out at Show, Doesn’t ‘Care If He Did Anything With Guns’
Young Thug is receiving love from far and wide, including artists in genres outside of rap like The 1975. In a TikTok video, shared by user @olivia.blair on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matthew Healy, lead singer of the famous English pop rock band The 1975, unapologetically gave Thugger a shout-out during an Auto-Tune laden portion of the group's performance at The SSE Arena in Belfast, United Kingdom this past weekend.
Jay-Z Performing at the Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Album Returns to Streaming Services
Dr. Dre's debut album The Chronic has returned to streaming services. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the classic album, which dropped on Dec. 15, 1992, Interscope Records has rereleased the album on DSPs, today (Feb. 1). "I am thrilled to bring The Chronic home to its original distribution partner,...
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says
Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
Latto Unapologetically Admits That Her Boyfriend Pays All Her Bills
Latto likes to "Spend It" and lucky for her she doesn't have to pay for anything. In a recent interview, Big Latto disclosed that her boyfriend pays all her bills. In a video interview with Atlanta's Hot 107.9 radio personality J Nicks, which was posted on Jan. 27 on YouTube, Latto was asked how she kept her relationship status so secret. The Grammy-nominated rapper stated that she's in a "real relationship" and it stays off social media, period.
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5 Million for Dame’s Stake in Roc-A-Fella – ‘Disrespectful Sh!t’
Dame Dash says Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, calling the proposal disrespectful. On Jan. 23, Dame sat down for an interview with the Veuit Podcast, where the Roc-A-Fella cofounder talked about business and entrepreneurship. During the talk, the topic of NFTs was brought up, with Dame recalling his attempt to enter the NFT world via Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
Lil Jon Threatens Live Nation With Lawsuit Over Name of Lovers & Friends Festival
Lil Jon is threatening to take global entertainment company Live Nation to court due to their Lovers & Friends Festival, which the Atlanta rapper claims infringes on his trademarked song title of the same name. On Monday (Jan. 30), Lil Jon's attorney Edwin McPherson threatened Live Nation with litigation via...
Kanye West Wears Ski Mask to Avoid Paparazzi Photos
Kanye West isn't giving the paparazzi the opportunity to take his photo, following some recent tense encounters with photographers. On Tuesday night (Jan. 31), Ye and his reported new bride Bianca Censori were spotted leaving the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Hollywood, Calif, according to TMZ. Kanye is prepared for the paparazzi onslaught and exits the restaurant donning a Cobra Commander-style ski mask. In the video below, Ye sees the paps and makes a beeline for his awaiting vehicle, nearly running into a photographer as he charges to his SUV, skipping the pleasantries of opening Censori's door for her.
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Jinger Duggar Relates to Britney Spears Following Duggar Family’s ‘Cult-Like’ Upbringing
Jinger Duggar Vuolo says she "can relate" to the #FreeBritney movement that called for the end of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship. Speaking to Page Six, the former reality TV star opened up about the "Free Jinger" movement fans created in the late 2000s when she appeared on the Duggars' TLC show, 19 Kids and Counting.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Plans to Join the Mormon Church When He Gets Off House Arrest
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has found his faith while being holed up on house arrest in Utah. The rapper recently revealed he plans to join the Mormon Church when he is freed from his home confinement. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard ran their cover story with the reclusive rap artist...
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0