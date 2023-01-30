ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

KING 5

Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
KOMO News

Fire breaks out at Seattle encampment under I-5

SEATTLE — Seattle firefighters responded to an encampment fire under Interstate 5 Friday morning. The fire started inside an encampment at 10th Avenue South and South King Street in the Chinatown-International District area. A KOMO News photographer captured footage of the fire and smoke billowing up from the encampment.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
KING-5

Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Driver fled after crashing car into Lake Washington

The Seattle Police Department is searching for a driver who reportedly fled from a vehicle after crashing it into Lake Washington. Several people called 911 just before 7 p.m. Friday to report seeing a car go into Lake Washington near Lake Washington Boulevard South and South Horton St. When police...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Port Commissioner Details Progress on Centralia Station, Arrival of WinCo

As construction continues on Centralia Station, the Port of Centralia held a forum at O’Blarney’s at the Gibson House Wednesday morning and provided an update on the long-awaited development. Centralia Station is a proposed shopping center and mixed-use development with WinCo Foods planned as the anchor tenant. Once...
KOMO News

Seattle mayor to take homeless encampment concerns to state lawmakers

SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is calling for action and describing the problematic homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge in Seattle as a "high priority." On Wednesday, the mayor told KOMO News that he’s ready to go to Olympia to meet with state agencies about it....
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle Boat Show one of several events bringing in tax dollars

SEATTLE — Non-boaters might not see the benefit of the Seattle Boat Show, which kicked off Friday and they may not stop to think about the revenue being generated there which benefits all of King County. "Community events add vitality and economic activity for our community. They’re hugely important,"...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: 4-car crash in Tacoma caused by driver who didn't defrost their windshield

TACOMA, Wash. - Troopers say Thursday morning's four-car pileup on Interstate-5 in Tacoma was caused by a driver who did not properly defrost their windshield. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), just after 8:00 a.m., troopers arrived to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the ramp from S 56th St. to northbound I-5 at milepost 130.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Redmond police test deployable GPS trackers to de-escalate car chases

REDMOND, Wash. — As the fate of Washington's controversial law restricting police pursuit laws is decided in the state legislature, Redmond police are now testing a new tool that would allow them to remotely track vehicles that flee from officers. The department is now using the 'StarChase' system on...
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Washington state bills aim to improve wildfire preparation

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state has seen intense wildfires over the past few years, but last year Seattle was home to the world's worst air quality because of wildfires from not only the Evergreen State but also surrounding states. Several bills have been introduced to bring in funding to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOMO News

Ready to set sail? The Seattle Boat Show is back

SEATTLE — Are you ready to set sail? You may find your sea legs at the 76th annual Seattle Boat Show this weekend. The event kicks off Friday and runs through Saturday, Feb. 11. The boat show features nearly 300 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA

