Georgia gymnast JaFree Scott has already made her name known in the world of gymnastics and is looking to make an impact in her collegiate career with the Bulldogs. Scott, a native of Independence, Missouri, grew up a competitive gymnast. Early on in her youth, she trained with Great American Gymnastics Express alongside other NCAA stars, Leanne Wong and Aleah Finnegan. Through these experiences, she grew a love and confidence for the sport. While many may feel daunted by starting as a freshman, Scott rose to the challenge.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO