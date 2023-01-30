Read full article on original website
Red and Black
Georgia women’s basketball drops a close one to undefeated LSU 82-77
The Georgia women’s basketball team lost to the undefeated LSU Tigers on Thursday night 82-77 in overtime. Georgia competed with the nation’s No. 3 team from the opening tip to the final buzzer, but ultimately ran out of gas in overtime. Georgia established the tone immediately after the...
Red and Black
Georgia men’s basketball dominated in 94-73 loss to Auburn
In a game where Auburn could seemingly do no wrong, Georgia lost 94-73 to the Tigers on Feb. 1 in Auburn, Alabama. The loss drops the Bulldogs to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in SEC play. Mardrez McBride led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points. He went 6-9 from the...
Red and Black
From JUCO to Georgia: Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo reunited in Athens
The dynamic displayed in Georgia’s backcourt between senior transfer Terry Roberts and junior Kario Oquendo has been evident this basketball season — a chemistry that could be due to the unique history that these players share. “There’s some chemistry there, those guys,” head coach Mike White said. “Terry...
Red and Black
JaFree Scott’s journey to Georgia gymnastics
Georgia gymnast JaFree Scott has already made her name known in the world of gymnastics and is looking to make an impact in her collegiate career with the Bulldogs. Scott, a native of Independence, Missouri, grew up a competitive gymnast. Early on in her youth, she trained with Great American Gymnastics Express alongside other NCAA stars, Leanne Wong and Aleah Finnegan. Through these experiences, she grew a love and confidence for the sport. While many may feel daunted by starting as a freshman, Scott rose to the challenge.
Red and Black
'Live like Dev:’ Devin Willock leaves kindhearted legacy
The past two years have brought great success to the University of Georgia football team. Two consecutive national championship titles, an SEC championship win and an all-star team that has dominated the world of college football. This January, fans gathered in Athens to celebrate the Bulldogs’ with a parade and...
Red and Black
Georgia Gymnastics continues to show improvement despite loss to Florida
The Georgia gymnastics team posted a season-high road score in a loss against the Florida Gators, 197.900-196.850. Despite the loss, Georgia had one of its best team performances of the season. “This was a good meet in a competitive atmosphere,” head coach Courtney Kupets Carter said. “It was our best...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Ice Dawgs defeat Ole Miss 5-0
On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, the University of Georgia men’s club hockey team played against Ole Miss at the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion in Athens, Georgia. The Ice Dawgs finished the game with a 5-0 dominating win, following a 5-1 win against the Ole Miss Rebels the night before. The Ice Dawgs hold a current Collegiate Hockey Federation record: 19-4-2 for this 2022-2023 season. The next game is set to take place this Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Classic Center Foundry Pavilion in Athens, Georgia.
Red and Black
Friends remember Chandler LeCroy's bright spirit
The success of the University of Georgia’s football program has dominated college football conversations for the last two years. However, what happens behind the scenes is what made this victory possible. Chandler LeCroy worked to build and support Georgia’s football team as a member of the recruiting staff, and...
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students share their experience with National Pan-Hellenic Council
During the early 20th century, some students at historically Black colleges and universities established nine Greek life organizations. These sororities and fraternities make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council, or the “Divine Nine.” While each organization has unique values, members share the common goal of uplifting the Black community.
Red and Black
Athens weekend preview: Wine Weekend, songwriters, meditation and more
The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes wine tasting, a Valentine’s market, meditation and dance. WHAT: Rest and relax with a guided meditation in the gallery, featuring a variety of movement and mindfulness. No experience required. WHERE:...
Red and Black
Hendershot's to host food drive in Athens this Sunday
Local coffee shop, music venue and bar Hendershot’s is hosting nonprofit Farm to Neighborhood’s 1,000 Meals Food Drive this Sunday, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Jennifer Hendershot, wife of the founder and owner Seth Hendershot, is making 300 bowls of “Jenn’s famous veggie chili” with cornbread. The goal is to feed as many people as possible for free, according to its’ social media post.
Red and Black
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Brewery collaborations, Valentine’s deals and more
With the arrival of February, local eateries have a variety of Valentine's Day specials and new deals for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. The K.A. Artist Shop to collaborate with local breweries for Valentine's Day event. The K.A. Artist Shop is collaborating with...
Red and Black
OPINION: Bring back physical books, say goodbye to e-readers
This semester, I decided to sign up for two literature classes at the University of Georgia: Honors Introduction to Creative Writing and American Literature from 1914 to the Present. With that being said, I now have a stack of 13 unopened paperback books, looming over my desk. For some readers,...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs and more
Man with multiple warrants found with gun and drugs. On Jan. 30 at around 7 p.m., Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers responded to a report from another officer about a sighting of a man with multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an ACCPD report. The man was found asleep...
Red and Black
February events: Athens Wine Weekend, Mardi Gras Masquerade and more
Every month, The Red & Black compiles a calendar of upcoming events. This month includes Athens Wine Weekend, a Mardi Gras Masquerade, Athens Black Market, a Valentine’s skate night and more.
Red and Black
Athens commission discusses Community Benefits Agreement of mall redevelopment project
On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project. Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report. Although there will...
