Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming
According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day
LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
This Weekend in Cheyenne: Mini-Golf, Markets, Mics, and More!
Does anyone else feel like January went by way too fast? The first weekend of February is here! And the weather looks like it will be more forgiving this weekend, so why not enjoy it? Kickstart your February by exploring all Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Friday, February 3.
UPDATE: Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Open
Southbound I-25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line is now open to all traffic. Northbound I-25 from the Colorado state line to Cheyenne is now open to all traffic. WYDOT says travelers should expect slush. 6:19 P.M. UPDATE:. The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. ORIGINAL STORY:
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
Come And Serve On The City Of Laramie Boards & Commissions
Calling all Laramie citizens. Are you looking for a way to make a difference in our community? Volunteering to serve on one of our Boards and Commissions is a great way to show that you care and share your knowledge and expertise with our community. A few positions are open...
Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND
Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal
LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie
When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record
January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure
I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
Tuck’s Takes: Refreshed Pokes Take Out Frustration on ‘Dogs, 85-62
LARAMIE -- That didn't look like the six-win team we all know and love. That's because it wasn't. Amazing what a couple of days off and some healthy bodies can do, huh? Drilling 13 triples certainly didn't hurt, either. With Brendan Wenzel and Jake Kyman back in the lineup, Wyoming...
Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM
Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies
It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
Valentine’s Party For The Kiddos In Laramie This Weekend
Join The Nest Laramie for a fun Valentine’s celebration this weekend! Bring your kiddos for a fun Valentine's Party, where there will be a card-making station, Valentine-themed sensory play, and a festive snack.
The Laradise Music Showcase Returns This February
The Laradise Music Showcase will be returning to town this February. This time, the showcase will be featuring Musketeer Gripweed from Fort Collins and Laramie's own Bob Lefevere and the Already Gone. The Event. Date: Friday, February 24. Time: 8 PM. Location: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St.) Click...
Wyoming Overwhelms Fresno State in first Half, rolls to 85-62 Win
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys shot 58 percent and hit 10 three-pointers in the first half overwhelming the Fresno State Bulldogs in an 85-62 win on Tuesday evening in the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Wyoming dominated the glass in the contest with a 45-22 advantage for the best rebound differential since...
Kayden LaFramboise of Thunder Basin Commits to UW Football
Thunder Basin football player Kayden LaFramboise will be headed to Laramie to join the Wyoming Cowboy football program as a preferred walk-on. LaFramboise is one of the state's finest all-around athletes and was an all-state selection in 4A at the wide receiver position. The guy was hard to defend as he pulled down 81 balls for 1151 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his junior year, LaFramboise had 32 catches for 506 yards with 7 touchdowns. He was also named all-state at the defensive back spot recording 42 tackles with 2 interceptions and 7 blocked punts.
70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
