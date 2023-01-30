ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Mayor Comments On Bill Allowing Laramie County Casino

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says that while he has concerns that a bill in that would allow a Las Vegas style casino in Laramie County, he's still looking into the issue. House Bill 287 would allow for the construction of a Las Vegas-style casino in both Laramie and Uinta counties, mostly in hopes of attracting people from out of state to gamble.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

Univ. of Wyoming Gift Supports Water Management in Wyoming

According to a recent release by the University of Wyoming, they have received a gift from the Gretchen Swanson Family Foundation in honor of rancher, large-animal veterinarian, and legislator Kurt Bucholz to support the ethical water rights management and hydrology research in Wyoming and the West, which is something Bucholz was very passionate about.
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Wyoming adds 21 New Football Commits on National Signing Day

LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday's announcement came on the first day of college football's National Signing Day for the regular signing period. This group of commitments included: eight new transfers, of which three are scholarship players and five are preferred walk-ons, and 13 new high school commitments, of which five are scholarship players and eight are preferred walk-ons.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Book Sale Happening In Laramie THIS WEEKEND

Do you have a sweet Valentine that loves reading? This might be a great time to get them the perfect gift; books! Or if you're the bookworm, bring your Valentine along, or get yourself a book!. The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will be having a book sale...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Wyoming snags 1,700-yard receiver from NCAA Transfer Portal

LARAMIE -- Who says Craig Bohl doesn't utilize the NCAA Transfer Portal?. Wyoming landed its newest outside threat Wednesday, inking former Holy Cross wide receiver Ayir Asante. The New Jersey native becomes the third Division-I player to make the move to Laramie this offseason, joining fellow pass catcher Devin Boddie Jr. (Vanderbilt) and running back Harrison Waylee (Northern Illinois).
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

The Three Musketeers Is Coming To Laramie

When I was a kid, one of the earliest books I had to read was the Three Musketeers and I loved it so much. Well, I started not like reading (don't most kids?) but my dad kept making me read classic novels to the point that he had to beg me to stop reading because I would keep buying books.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Sees One of the Wettest, Snowiest Januarys on Record

January 2023 will go down in the history books as a wet and snowy one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff saw its wettest and snowiest January on record, picking up 1.56 inches of precipitation and a whopping 24.1 inches of snow.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

UPDATE: I-25 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens After Multi-Day Closure

I-25 in southeast Wyoming has reopened after being closed Tuesday morning due to winter conditions. The roughly 60-mile stretch between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds. UPDATE:. It looks like winter conditions will keep I-25 between Cheyenne and Orin Junction closed again...
WYOMING STATE
Y95 Country

Laramie Folks, You’re Invited to PROM

Grab your date and join Bond's Brewing Company for an ADULT PROM this February 11th. What a way to celebrate Valentine's weekend with your partner!. There will be all things Prom for your amazing evening. This 21+ event will be a night filled with dancing games, prizes, and spiked punch. Oh, and not to mention, Bond's Brewing Company will be serving up their finest beverages. Ooh la la!
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie, Time To Get Your Girl Scout Cookies

It's girl scout cookie season! As a sweet tooth, this is definitely one of my favorite seasons yet!. The Girl Scout Cookie Program begins Friday, February 3rd, and they will be taking preorders until February 19th. Delivery will be expected in late March. Cookies can be ordered online from a...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

The Laradise Music Showcase Returns This February

The Laradise Music Showcase will be returning to town this February. This time, the showcase will be featuring Musketeer Gripweed from Fort Collins and Laramie's own Bob Lefevere and the Already Gone. The Event. Date: Friday, February 24. Time: 8 PM. Location: The Gryphon Theatre (710 E Garfield St.) Click...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Kayden LaFramboise of Thunder Basin Commits to UW Football

Thunder Basin football player Kayden LaFramboise will be headed to Laramie to join the Wyoming Cowboy football program as a preferred walk-on. LaFramboise is one of the state's finest all-around athletes and was an all-state selection in 4A at the wide receiver position. The guy was hard to defend as he pulled down 81 balls for 1151 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his junior year, LaFramboise had 32 catches for 506 yards with 7 touchdowns. He was also named all-state at the defensive back spot recording 42 tackles with 2 interceptions and 7 blocked punts.
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

70 MPH Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about strong winds and blowing snow in southeast Wyoming today [Feb.1]. Winter Weather Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for portions of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Wednesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts up to 60-70MPH at times will create blowing snow and significantly reduce visibility to less than 1/4 mile at times. Know before you go!
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
858K+
Views
ABOUT

Y95 Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne & Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://y95country.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy