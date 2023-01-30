Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Trailblazer Coffee opens new location inside Bristol Regional Medical Center
A Bristol coffee shop has opened its second location. Trailblazer Coffee opened its first location along West State Street more than two years ago, and now they have a second location open inside Bristol Regional Medical Center. The new location opened in December, and Trailblazer general manager Kelly Kitts says they have seen an overwhelming support from those inside the hospital.
wcyb.com
Eastman to reduce global workforce by 3 percent as part of effort to cut costs
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Eastman Chemical Company has announced plans to reduce its costs by $200 million, and that includes reducing its global workforce by about 3 percent. The reduction will lead to a cost savings of $75 million. Eastman added it will also remove $125 million dollars in...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
wcyb.com
Dobyns-Bennett receives $5,000 scholarship that will go toward support of craft training
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A $5,000 check was presented to Dobyns-Bennett High School Wednesday that will go toward the support of craft training. The scholarship was made possible though a careers in construction contest, sponsored by Worley Industry, Chemicals, and Resources. The idea is to encourage the community to...
wcyb.com
Pennington Gap Vice Mayor Jill Carson passes away at 77
PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WCYB) — A prominent member of the Pennington Gap community has passed away. Vice Mayor Jill Carson passed away Jan. 28 at the age of 77. Carson was elected to the town council in 2014 and appointed to serve as vice mayor in 2019. Carson and...
wcyb.com
New director of schools for Sullivan County signs contract
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search is over for the new director of schools for Sullivan County. Chuck Carter has been named to the position, signing his official contract Thursday evening. The school board voted to offer him the position back in December 2022. During Thursday's Board of...
wcyb.com
Three Washington County, Tennessee officers awarded for their work in burglary case
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City business honored three officers at the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office for their job in apprehending the suspects involved in a burglary. You may recall back in 2019 when a series of burglaries took place in Washington County. One business was also...
wcyb.com
Police investigating after items taken from more than 20 vehicles in Bristol, Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Police on both sides of Bristol are investigating after items were taken out of vehicles at several apartment complexes Wednesday night. Police say the thefts occurred from over 20 cars that were left unlocked at complexes like Ridgecrest and Monarch Place in Bristol, Virginia. Maj....
wcyb.com
Part of Founders Park in Johnson City to be closed due to storm drain project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — You may have noticed that Founders Park in Johnson City looks a little different lately. Contractors have started the preparation work for the storm drain connection between Earnest Street and the park as part of the Walnut Street corridor project. Some areas of Founders...
wcyb.com
Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concerns
CASTLEWOOD, V.a. (WCYB) — Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concern for the public, and crews are now working to fix the issue. According to Castlewood High School Maintenance Director, Tim Lovelace, the parapet wall had a crack in it. Lovelace says it's the extension of a wall at the edge of a roof.
Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
wcyb.com
Criminal complaint: Russell County child had part of leg amputated due to frostbite
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A criminal complaint sent to News 5 reveals the disturbing conditions a child in Russell County allegedly had to endure. Rebecca Bremner, 32, was arrested last month at her home on Gravel Lick Road. According to the complaint, a child suffered severe frostbite to...
wcyb.com
New Belk Outlet store opens in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Belk Outlet store opened in Greeneville on Monday. Officials said this outlet store is a first-of-its-kind concept for the longtime retailer. The store has a wide range of selections, including discounted clothes, shoes, handbags, and home décor. The store is located in...
wcyb.com
Smyth County Fire and Rescue begins answering calls
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Smyth County Fire and Rescue officials have started answering calls. County Administrator Shawn Utt says EMS will be dispatched from a temporary location in Atkins, helping surrounding counties like Marion and Chilhowie. Our busiest is Marion EMS, there's times where they could be three...
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy awarded for saving victims from house fire
SULLLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Sullivan County Sheriff's Office deputy was recognized for saving two lives during a house fire that happened back on Christmas Eve in 2022. The sheriff's office says the fire happened at a house along D Droke Road in Piney Flats December 24, 2022....
wcyb.com
Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
wcyb.com
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognizes Explorers for award
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognized its Explorer Post 172 for its recent showing at Winterfest 2023. The group competed against 37 other Explorer Posts from across the nation in Explorer Post competitions that included, uniform inspection, warrant service, unknown trouble, and active shooter. The group did well in all four categories, but in warrant service they placed first. It's the first time the Explorer Post has placed first in a Winterfest Competition. The Sheriff's Office says the group trained extra in preparation for the competition.
wcyb.com
Local school districts seeing limited number of people applying for open positions
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — It's a new year, but districts across the country continue to deal with a shortage of personnel and a lack of applicants for a variety of positions. "It's tough, and I think it's not just here, I think everybody you talk to is short...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
Johnson City Press
Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley
NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
