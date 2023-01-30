ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcyb.com

Trailblazer Coffee opens new location inside Bristol Regional Medical Center

A Bristol coffee shop has opened its second location. Trailblazer Coffee opened its first location along West State Street more than two years ago, and now they have a second location open inside Bristol Regional Medical Center. The new location opened in December, and Trailblazer general manager Kelly Kitts says they have seen an overwhelming support from those inside the hospital.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Pennington Gap Vice Mayor Jill Carson passes away at 77

PENNINGTON GAP, Va. (WCYB) — A prominent member of the Pennington Gap community has passed away. Vice Mayor Jill Carson passed away Jan. 28 at the age of 77. Carson was elected to the town council in 2014 and appointed to serve as vice mayor in 2019. Carson and...
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
wcyb.com

New director of schools for Sullivan County signs contract

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search is over for the new director of schools for Sullivan County. Chuck Carter has been named to the position, signing his official contract Thursday evening. The school board voted to offer him the position back in December 2022. During Thursday's Board of...
wcyb.com

Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concerns

CASTLEWOOD, V.a. (WCYB) — Structure damage at Castlewood High School causes concern for the public, and crews are now working to fix the issue. According to Castlewood High School Maintenance Director, Tim Lovelace, the parapet wall had a crack in it. Lovelace says it's the extension of a wall at the edge of a roof.
CASTLEWOOD, VA
WJHL

Man arrested after two alleged trailer thefts in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been arrested following the alleged theft of two trailers in Johnson City. According to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), George Hendricks was arrested after an investigation revealed his involvement in the theft of a trailer from Lamons Court on Dec. 21 and another trailer theft from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

New Belk Outlet store opens in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new Belk Outlet store opened in Greeneville on Monday. Officials said this outlet store is a first-of-its-kind concept for the longtime retailer. The store has a wide range of selections, including discounted clothes, shoes, handbags, and home décor. The store is located in...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Smyth County Fire and Rescue begins answering calls

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Smyth County Fire and Rescue officials have started answering calls. County Administrator Shawn Utt says EMS will be dispatched from a temporary location in Atkins, helping surrounding counties like Marion and Chilhowie. Our busiest is Marion EMS, there's times where they could be three...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Rockslide cleanup expected to last 2 weeks in Scott County, VDOT says

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Drivers should use an alternate route in part of Scott County following a rockslide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The rockslide is on Route 600. Periodic lane closures will take place during daylight hours. Folks should use Route 621 (Spears Valley Road) as a detour.
wcyb.com

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognizes Explorers for award

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognized its Explorer Post 172 for its recent showing at Winterfest 2023. The group competed against 37 other Explorer Posts from across the nation in Explorer Post competitions that included, uniform inspection, warrant service, unknown trouble, and active shooter. The group did well in all four categories, but in warrant service they placed first. It's the first time the Explorer Post has placed first in a Winterfest Competition. The Sheriff's Office says the group trained extra in preparation for the competition.
Johnson City Press

Vehicle collides with boulder on U.S. Route 23 at Powell Valley

NORTON — A boulder fell from the mountainside above U.S. Route 23 near the Powell Valley Overlook Tuesday. According to a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the massive rock fell onto southbound U.S. 23 near mile marker 38 — south of the overlook — and a vehicle struck it.
WISE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy