SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — On Thursday the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office recognized its Explorer Post 172 for its recent showing at Winterfest 2023. The group competed against 37 other Explorer Posts from across the nation in Explorer Post competitions that included, uniform inspection, warrant service, unknown trouble, and active shooter. The group did well in all four categories, but in warrant service they placed first. It's the first time the Explorer Post has placed first in a Winterfest Competition. The Sheriff's Office says the group trained extra in preparation for the competition.

1 DAY AGO