daddy eyez
4d ago
I was told such things could never happen in a place like the jersey shore, bastions of conservative republican purity who know NO crime, NO disorder, not even an inkling of what and how those people in the inner city do and live. and to think, those who told me did so with their chests stuck out and full throatedness.
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
FBI now "engaged" in NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour murder inquirySherif SaadSayreville, NJ
Growing supermarket chain opens new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersHazlet, NJ
Former NJ Investment Advisor Pleads Guilty to Stealing $600K from Clients for Gambling and Personal UseMorristown MinuteElizabeth, NJ
NJ Councilwoman Shot Dead Outside Her HomeMorristown MinuteSayreville, NJ
Atlantic City teen already detained is ordered held in double shooting
An Atlantic City teen already held on a gun charge was ordered detained Friday in a shooting that wounded a man and woman in December. Quadri Cooper, 18, and two others ambushed the pair sitting in a car in the 400 block of North New Jersey Avenue just after 3 p.m. Dec. 16, according to information released in court.
Bank Robber Convicted On Beer Bottle Fingerprint In Pemberton
A fingerprint on a Corona Light beer bottle helped convict a man of robbery in South Jersey, authorities said. Cortney Bell, 38, of Browns Mills was convicted by a jury on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. The investigation began the morning of July 23,...
Brutal murder in Asbury Park, NJ as man left for dead in broad daylight
🚔 Asbury Park homicide investigation underway after Thursday shooting. 🚔 Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office taking lead on investigation into Asbury Park shooting. 🚔 Witnesses sought of shooting in broad daylight in Asbury Park on Thursday. An investigation is in the infancy stages after a shooting in broad...
Shred it up! Monmouth County, NJ announces where you can dispose of old documents
🔵 Monmouth County announces shredding dates and locations for old documents. 🔵 There are 16 specific events in Monmouth County where you can shred paper. 🔵 From old documents to confidential files there are ways to safely dispose of them in Monmouth County. It's the time of...
NJ man admits he paid a hitman $20K in bitcoin to kill 14-year-old
A 31-year-old Haddonfield, New Jersey man admitted in federal court Thursday to attempting to hire a hitman to kill a teenager who he had exchanged sexually explicit pictures with.
Man, 23, Admits Setting Fatal Fire In Burlington County, Faces 22 Years In Prison: Prosecutor
A 23-year-old Burlington Township man has admitted to starting a fire at a Pemberton Borough apartment that killed a 22-year-old resident.Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Newlin Evans IV entered a guilty plea in Superior Court in Mount Holly to aggravated manslaughter in exchange fo…
NJ State Police getting millions to crack down on illegal drugs
👮 Millions in new grant money will help the NJ State police crackdown on drugs. 👮 Funding is coming from the U.S. Department of Justice. 👮 The money will go for specialized training & equipment to go after heroin, fentanyl and meth dealers. The New Jersey State...
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Hollow-Point Bullets, Handgun Seized From Six In Linden Traffic Stop: Police
A traffic stop led charges for six, as well as the seizure of multiple handguns and hollow-point bullets in Linden, authorities said. Officers stopped a vehicle on the 1000 block of Summit Terrace and saw a handgun “laying on the floorboard” around 11:10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, a release said. A second handgun was also found.
How Ocean County, NJ plans to spend millions in American Rescue Plan Act funds
🔵 Ocean County has received more than $25-million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. 🔵 How Ocean County plans to spend the federal money allocated to assist residents and businesses. 🔵 Ocean County Commissioners welcome public input on how to spend the money. Ocean County Commissioners have...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Months after dogs die in NJ official’s vehicle, state takes over investigation
The mystery of what led to the death of a Gloucester County K9 and another dog in the county fire marshal's vehicle took another turn with a change in the law enforcement agency leading the investigation. K-9 Ember, who was in the care of fire marshal Shawn Layton, and Layton's...
4 men accused of running NJ ghost gun trafficking ring
Four men were charged for running a ghost gun trafficking ring in New Jersey, according to the DOJ. Savion Clyburn, 20, Corey Jenkins Jr., 30, Richard Mullane, 26, and Julian Santiago, 26.
'Crazy Rescue Ladies' Remain Free From Jail Even After Trying To Get Dogs Back: Prosecutor
Two women who call themselves "Crazy Rescue Ladies" and were found with nearly 180 animals in their Jersey Shore home can remain free from jail pending their trial — but they aren't allowed to visit animal shelters or pet stores, according to a new conditions implemented by an Ocean County judge.Mo…
Three teens, adult charged in Atlantic City weapon and drug bust
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Three guns and drugs were recovered during the arrest of four individuals, including three teenagers in Atlantic City on Monday, A vice squad surveillance operation in the area of Hummock Avene led to the arrest of a 15-year-old male, two 16-year-old males, and 30-year-old Michael Mack. According to police, at 1:20 PM, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue in response to continued complaints from residents concerning illegal narcotics activity and quality of life issues throughout the area. “While conducting surveillance, detectives The post Three teens, adult charged in Atlantic City weapon and drug bust appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Man Indicted For Murdering Wife
OCEAN TOWNSHIP – A Lacey Township man has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road, officials said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River was charged with First-Degree Murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
