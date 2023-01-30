Read full article on original website
Future Gets Bob Marley Tattoo – Watch
Future recently got a portrait tattoo of reggae legend Bob Marley. On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Hendrix shared video of himself adding to the several tattoos he already has on his leg with new ink of the "Is This Love?" crooner. In the clip, Future is talking to someone on FaceTime during the session, where he is getting a tattoo of a famous photo of Marley lighting a spliff. The Atlanta rapper got the tatt on his inner thigh, above an existing tattoo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. You can see a clip of the session in the video below.
Destroy Lonely Shares Five Songs That Define His Career
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s a shift happening in Atlanta’s rap scene right now and Destroy Lonely, 21, has been capitalizing on the moment. Over the last few years, he’s pulled fans into his universe of metallic sonics through projects like No Stylist and </3, among others. Having motion, he also caught the attention of Playboi Carti, who signed Lonely to his label Opium in 2021. Ahead of his early 2023 release, If Looks Could Kill, Destroy reveals the five-song soundtrack that informs it all.
Playboi Carti’s Music Album – Everything We Know
It goes without question that Playboi Carti is one of the most elusive and magnetic figures in the current state of hip-hop. Anytime he speaks publicly or posts on social media, it's typically something vague in nature and often equally as ominous yet vivacious as his larger-than-life stage presence. That...
Drake First Artist to Surpass 75 Billion Streams on Spotify – Report
We're early into 2023, and Drake is already breaking streaming records. According to reports, Drizzy is the first artist to surpass 75 billion streams on Spotify. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Chart Data announced on their Twitter account that "Drake surpassed 75 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. He is the first artist in history to hit this milestone."
Jay-Z Performing at the Grammys After Rocky History
Jay-Z is officially set to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards live in Los Angeles. On Friday (Feb. 3), the Recording Academy hit up Twitter to announce that Jay-Z will take the stage at the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony taking place at the Crypto.com Area in Los Angeles this coming Sunday, Feb. 5.
Quavo to Perform Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammy Awards
Quavo will honor Takeoff with a special performance at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), The Recording Academy announced Takeoff will be one of three late artists honored with performances at the annual event. Quavo will hit the stage to perform his Takeoff homage track "Without You" with the help of the Maverick City Music choir. In addition, Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner’s Daughter" in honor of Lynn. Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt are slated to perform "Songbird" in remembrance of McVie.
Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Just Wanna Rock’ Has Replaced Meek Mill’s ‘Dreams and Nightmares’ as Philadelphia Anthem, DJ Drama Says
Lil Uzi Vert's hit single "Just Wanna Rock" has surpassed Meek Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" as the official Philadelphia rap anthem, according to DJ Drama. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Drama chopped it up with TMZ outside Los Angeles International Airport and gave his opinion on his hometown Philadelphia Eagles making it to the Super Bowl.
N.O.R.E. Slights Other Rapper-Hosted Podcasts, Compares His Success to LL Cool J
N.O.R.E. is arguably one of the most successful podcasters in the audio industry, and according to him, his career transition has been flawless. In an interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, which debuted on Wednesday (Feb. 1) via YouTube, N.O.R.E. discussed his career transitioning from rapper to podcaster and highlighted that other rappers from his era (except for Joe Budden) failed at podcasting miserably.
Missy Elliott, A Tribe Called Quest Nominated for 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Missy Elliott and A Tribe Called Quest are in this year's class of nominees up for induction into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed their list of nominees for the coveted honor. Hip-hop is represented, with Missy Elliott and Tribe being in a group that includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon.
Armani White Has Two New Projects on the Way
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Can we do 250,000 streams in one day?” rising rapper Armani White asked his Instagram followers last May after blowing out candles on a celebratory release day cake for his long-teased single “Billie Eilish.” His goal was to have the biggest song of summer 2022. Thanks to TikTok, he made it to a million streams in three days. Since the arrival of the viral breakout hit, which samples N.O.R.E. and The Neptunes’ 2002 iconic anthem “Nothin’,” it’s been impossible to escape.
Lil Jon Threatens Live Nation With Lawsuit Over Name of Lovers & Friends Festival
Lil Jon is threatening to take global entertainment company Live Nation to court due to their Lovers & Friends Festival, which the Atlanta rapper claims infringes on his trademarked song title of the same name. On Monday (Jan. 30), Lil Jon's attorney Edwin McPherson threatened Live Nation with litigation via...
SZA Squashes ‘Unfortunate’ Taylor Swift Chart Feud Rumors: ‘I’m Grateful’ (EXCLUSIVE)
According to the lyrics of her mega-smash "Kill Bill," SZA only has it out for her ex and his new girlfriend — not Taylor Swift!. In an exclusive chat with PopCrush Nights hosts Lauryn Snapp and Donny Meacham, SZA squashes the rivalry speculation that swirled after her album, SOS, dethroned Swift's Midnights album on the Billboard 200 chart.
Anitta Reveals Who She Wants to See at the Grammys and Which Women Music Icons Help Her ‘Stay Golden’ (Q&A)
Anitta is staying golden thanks to her Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the women artists who keep her inspired and her delicious new Guinness World Record title with Lay's. With the help of Lay's, the Grammy-nominated Brazilian superstar recently recorded her smash hit, "Envolver," using 6,000 potatoes, earning a new Guinness World Records title in the process.
Jim Jones Denies Beating Up Freddie Gibbs During Very Entertaining Interview
Jim Jones is denying any knowledge of being involved in an altercation with Freddie Gibbs back in 2021. On Jan. 28, Jim Jones was a guest on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's FlipDaScript podcast, during which Capo was asked to address the reports that his crew and Freddie Gibbs' crew got into a fight at Prime 112 restaurant on Miami's Ocean Drive.
Lil Wayne Says His Mom Asked Him for a Grandchild at Age 14 – Watch
Lil Wayne says that when he was only 14 years old, his mom asked him for a grandchild. On Thursday (Feb. 2), Lil Wayne delivered an emotional acceptance speech upon receiving a Global Impact Award at the Recording Academy Honors event, which was presented by the Black Music Collective. After offering up thanks to the Recording Academy, the music industry professionals in attendance and God for the recognition, a teary-eyed Lil Wayne put a heartfelt focus on his upbringing and his mother, Jacida Carter.
In Defense of Metallica’s Much-Maligned Masterpiece, ‘Load’
I saw a ranking of Metalica's albums recently that blew my mind in three ways. And what's the point of the internet if not to respond to someone's opinion with a rant?. First, the number one album on this list was Master of Puppets. Really? Look, I know you want your cool cousin to like you, but you don't have to repeat everything he says.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Says He Feels Wrong for Negative Impact His Music Has Had on People
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has seen the error of his ways and is working on righting his wrongs. On Wednesday (Feb. 1), Billboard released their latest cover story featuring the embattled rapper who spoke about his career, music, being on house arrest and his transformation. During the interview, Top also talked about atoning for the negative impact he feels his music has had on people.
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Thinks He Has a Disease of Putting Out Too Much Music
YoungBoy Never Broke Again seems to think that his consistent way of rapidly putting out new music is actually a disease. On Wednesday (Feb 1.), YoungBoy Never Broke Again was featured in a cover story published by Billboard. Over the course of the in-depth interview, the often introverted rhymer spoke candidly on the current state of his rap career, the ramifications of his past legal troubles and the types of things he's looking to accomplish in the future.
Dame Dash Says Jay-Z Offered Him $1.5 Million for Dame’s Stake in Roc-A-Fella – ‘Disrespectful Sh!t’
Dame Dash says Jay-Z offered him $1.5 million for his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, calling the proposal disrespectful. On Jan. 23, Dame sat down for an interview with the Veuit Podcast, where the Roc-A-Fella cofounder talked about business and entrepreneurship. During the talk, the topic of NFTs was brought up, with Dame recalling his attempt to enter the NFT world via Jay-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt.
