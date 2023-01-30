Read full article on original website
Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition
Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night. The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included...
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Which NHL Player Has the Hardest Shot in 2023?
Which NHL player has the hardest shot in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NHL has a new hardest shot champion. During Friday’s All-Star skills competitions, five players lined up to give it their best shot to see who could score with the most power. Elias Pettersson...
Dylan Strome, Capitals Agree to Five Year, $25 Million Extension
Dylan Strome signs five year, $25 million extension with Capitals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Strome will be in the nation’s capital for the long haul. The 25-year-old Washington Capitals center signed a five-year extension with an average annual value of $5 million, the team announced on Friday.
Who Are the Highest-Paid Players in the WNBA in 2023?
Who are the highest-paid players in the WNBA in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The first day of February means WNBA free agency is now open and deals can be signed. Teams begun the process of negotiating deals on Jan. 21. Breanna Stewart on Wednesday announced she would...
NBA's Last Two Minute Report Validates Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Beef
NBA's Last Two Minute Report validates DeRozan's beef originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. And the Bulls found themselves on the wrong side of yet another Last Two Minute Report from the NBA. In the direct aftermath of Tuesday's home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, DeRozan owned his career-high...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Who Could Trade for Kyrie Irving? Here Are the Favorites
Kyrie to Chicago? Bulls among favorites to land Nets All-Star originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA trade deadline just became much more interesting. Kyrie Irving sent shockwaves through the league on Friday by reportedly requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving reportedly informed the Nets he will leave in the upcoming free agency period if he isn't dealt by Thursday's deadline.
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Report: Zach LaVine ‘Would Have No Shortage of Suitors' for Trade
Report: Zach LaVine 'no shortage of suitors' for trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine, if made available for trade by the Chicago Bulls, "would have no shortage of suitors," including the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.
Sky, Bulls Send Off Candace Parker With Social Media Farewells
Sky, Bulls send off Candace Parker with farewells originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Last Saturday, Candace Parker announced her signing with the Las Vegas Aces in free agency, simultaneously saying her goodbyes to her hometown team, the Chicago Sky. The Sky and the Chicago Bulls bid farewell to Parker,...
Shams Charania: The Bulls' Intention Is to ‘Keep Trying to Win'
Shams: Bulls' intention is to 'keep trying to win' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of next week's NBA trade deadline, a multitude of questions surround the Chicago Bulls about their next steps. Do they have plans to trade core pieces?. "From everything I'm told about the Bulls, their...
LaMelo Ball Asks for Tech on Tuesday; Gets Ejected Versus Bulls
LaMelo asks for tech on Tuesday; gets ejected vs Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LaMelo Ball, brother of Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo, was ejected while playing against the Bulls on Thursday night. After not receiving a foul call he thought he deserved during the game, he elected...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Earns Second Consecutive All-Star Nod
DeMar DeRozan earns back-to-back All-Star nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is going back-to-back. The Bulls' veteran forward earned a second-straight All-Star nod on Thursday. It's his sixth-career appearance on an NBA All-Star team. "It's beyond exciting," DeRozan said before Thursday's Bulls-Hornets game. "To still be playing,...
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
Charles Barkley on Bulls' Situation: ‘You Got to Start Over'
NBA Hall of Famer on Bulls: 'You got to start over' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls have found themselves in a head-scratching, near panic-button-hitting dilemma just before the NBA trade deadline next week. They sit below .500, holding a 24-27 record. With the 10th-place spot in the...
Injury Updates for Bulls' Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams After Game
Injury updates for Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, both Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams left the Bulls-Hornets contest due to separate injuries in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. Caruso was fouled after coming down with an offensive rebound, landing awkwardly. The...
LeBron's Off-Court Legacy Complements His Basketball Success
Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were it not for a...
Ex-Bear Zach Miller Reacts to Titans' Installment of Turf
Zach Miller reacts to Titans' installment of turf originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach Miller, former Chicago Bears tight end from 2015-17, advocated against the Tennessee Titans' installment of synthetic turf on their new stadium, commenting his dismay on a social media post reporting the news. "Every game ON...
