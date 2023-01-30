ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, NC

VOTE: Here are the Gastonia, Shelby area Athlete of the Week nominees (Jan. 23-27, 2023)

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
It's time to vote for the Gastonia and Shelby area’s top high school basketball players for the week of Jan. 23-27.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted. The poll is open through midnight Thursday.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled from information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

PUTTING THEIR HEADS TOGETHER: Shelby basketball is on a roll. What's fueled the Golden Lions' midseason turnaround?

WHO WERE LAST WEEK'S BEST?: Gastonia, Shelby area high school winter sports Week 11 top performers

Boys basketball

Daris Byers, Forestview: After scoring 27 points in a win over North Gaston, the Jaguars’ senior standout scored 20 points in a loss to Ashbrook.

Jashaun Clark, Ashbrook: The Green Wave senior averaged a double-double this past week (16.5 points, 14 rebounds) in wins over Crest and Forestview.

Jackson Fannon, East Lincoln: Hit 10-of-11 shots, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range as he scored 27 points in an 85-38 win over West Iredell.

Amareion Goodlett, Crest: After scoring 21 points in a loss at Ashbrook, Goodlett scored 17 in the Chargers’ win over Stuart Cramer.

Greyson Kines, South Point: Averaged 16 points last week in helping South Point to wins over Stuart Cramer and Hunter Huss.

Ryan Thompson, Burns: Averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and three assists in wins over Highland Tech and East Rutherford.

Girls basketball

Janiya Adams, Bessemer City: Averaged 25 points per game last week in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Cherryville. The Yellow Jacket standout became her school’s all-time leading scorer during Friday’s win over the rival Lady Ironmen.

Nykira Arrington, Ashbrook: Earned a double-double with 31 points and 22 rebounds to go with three steals, three blocks and two assists in a 60-19 win over Forestview.

Madison Davis, North Gaston: Averaged 20.5 points last week in losses to Forestview and Kings Mountain.

Zion Duncan, Stuart Cramer: Finished with 22 points and 26 rebounds in a 55-52 loss to Crest.

Grace East, Piedmont Community Charter: Averaged 27 points per game last week in wins over Cramerton Christian, Carolina International and Sugar Creek Charter. East earned her 1,000th career point last week with a 31-point output against Sugar Creek Charter.

Monica Surratt, Crest: Averaged 16.5 points in helping Crest to wins over Ashbrook and Stuart Cramer. The Chargers are Big South 3A’s hottest team, winners of six consecutive games.

