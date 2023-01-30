ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Florida basketball: The key to the Kentucky game is down in the paint

Florida basketball hits the road tomorrow after a big win against Tennessee to take on the surging Kentucky Wildcats. The Wildcats, despite their struggles early on in the season, pose a difficult matchup for the Gators. They have great guard play and score the ball efficiently, putting up 75.3 points per game, four more than the Gators.
