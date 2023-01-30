Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Only Five Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Decrease
For the second consecutive week, no Illinois counties are at a "high" COVID-19 community level according to CDC data, as cases continue to decline statewide. Just five counties are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level, compared to 20 counties last week, according to the CDC. The continued decrease comes alongside...
A Washington Woman With Tuberculosis Refuses Treatment, so Authorities Got Court Orders
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department in Washington has obtained multiple court orders requiring a Tacoma resident to get treatment for her active tuberculosis, officials told NBC News on Friday. The woman has thus far refused to isolate or take the necessary medications, according to Nigel Turner, the department's division director...
NBC Chicago
Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will postpone his trip to China next week following a suspected Beijing-operated spy balloon looming over parts of Montana. China's Foreign Ministry said Friday that the balloon was a civilian weather balloon intended for scientific research that was blown off course. The balloon is...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
89K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0