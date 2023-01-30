ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CASA of Santa Barbara County is seeking child advocate volunteers

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– The non-profit organization Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County is looking for child advocate volunteers.

Many children on the Central Coast await court hearings to determine the next place they will call home after their parents or guardians lose custody.

Lawyers and social workers are appointed to these children but due to an overwhelming caseload, the best interest of these children may not always be heard.

CASA volunteers will meet with children once a week to get to know them on a personal level and help them through the court proceedings but more importantly be there for them emotionally.

These children may have been abused and or neglected. Volunteers are professionally trained and go through a background check.

To find out more visit sbcasa.org.

