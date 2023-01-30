Read full article on original website
'Orange Is the New Black' Star Snags New Netflix Murder-Mystery Drama Series
The next Shondaland series for Netflix will feature a familiar face for subscribers. Uzo Aduba, who won two Emmys for her work on Orange Is The New Black, will star in The Residence, a new series from Scandal writer Paul William Davies. Shondaland's other Netflix hits include Bridgerton and the limited series Inventing Anna.
'1923' Season 2: 'Yellowstone' Prequel Fate Revealed at Paramount+
The history of the Duttons will continue to play out on the small screen. Paramount+ has officially renewed its Yellowstone prequel series 1923 for a second season after the Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford-starring drama scored massive ratings throughout the first half of its debut season. Deadline confirmed the news early Friday morning, though details about the upcoming season were not shared at this time. The renewal came just days before 1923 returns Sunday with a new episode.
'That '90s Show' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Netflix
Netflix is heading back to Point Place for more of That '90s Show. The That '70s Show spinoff has officially been renewed for a 16-episode Season 2, the streamer announced Friday, coming off of an incredibly successful first season. That '90s Show premiered its first season on Jan. 19 and skyrocketed to the top of Netflix's most popular English television show list in 35 countries, with more than 41 million hours viewed, according to the streamer.
Eddie Murphy Shuts Down Martin Lawrence Over Paying for Daughter's Wedding
Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence may not see eye to eye on their children's potential future wedding. Lawrence, 57, joked in June 2022 that he would ask Eddie to pay their wedding costs if their kids, Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy, got married while on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "That's not how it goes," 61-year-old Murphy responded playfully to the joke when asked about it by Canadian outlet Etalk. "My daughter just got married, and I had to pay — really had to pay," he admitted, referring to the tradition of the bride's father paying for the wedding. "You have to do the same, Martin. "Don't try to switch it up — don't try to change no s—, do no Hollywood switch. You're paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying," Martin warned, laughing, "And the wedding better be wonderful."
This Linda Ronstadt Classic Is Suddenly Popular Again
Linda Ronstadt's "Long Long Time" is enjoying a bit of a resurgence. Just as Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" did following its inclusion in that jaw-dropping scene from Stranger Things Season 4, Ronstadt's 1970 song is enjoying renewed success after appearing in The Last Of Us' third episode, which detailed the bittersweet post-apocalyptic queer love story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) in an episode that has been praised by critics as the best of the season and hailed as a "milestone for LGBTQ gamers."
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara, who sang "Flashdance... What a Feeling" and "Fame," died in November 2022 at 63. Her cause of death was reported on Thursday. She died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to the medical documents TMZ obtained from the Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner's office. The...
Phil McGraw Reveals Why 'Dr. Phil' Is Ending
Dr. Phil McGraw is bidding farewell to the long-running daytime series Dr. Phil. McGraw opened up about his decision to step back from his iconic series in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight on the heels of the announcement that Dr. Phil would be coming to an end at the conclusion of its 21st season later this year.
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
'Southern Charm' Star Olivia Flowers' Brother is Dead at 32
Southern Charm star Olivia B. Flowers' brother, Conner Flowers, has died at 32. According to Page Six, which received a statement from Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal on Thursday, Conner died on Jan. 30 at his home in Isle of Palms outside Charleston. The statement read, "The manner and cause of death are pending." The coroner's office noted that the local police department is "investigating."
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum 'Magic Mike' Lap Dance 'Nearly Killed' Her
Salma Hayek shared a wild story from working with Channing Tatum on the new Magic Mike film, joking that a lap dance he gives her character "nearly killed" the actress. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmell Live, Hayek shared the story, telling the host, "You know, this one part that's not in it where I'm upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere. But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn't do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head."
Reba McEntire Reveals If She'd Replace Blake Shelton on 'The Voice'
Reba McEntire has revealed if she'd replace Blake Shelton on The Voice, after previously turning down the job. While speaking to ET's Cassie DiLaura from Reba's Place — the country music icon's her new three-floor restaurant in Atoka, Oklahoma — the singer was asked if she would reconsider joining the NBC competition series. "Who could fill Blake's shoes?" McEntire quipped with a smile.
Simon Cowell Set on Fire During Scary 'Got Talent' Stunt
Simon Cowell's life was reportedly in danger during a recent Britain's Got Talent episode filming. A mysterious mute magician performed a dangerous trick, which involved pouring lighter fluid on Cowell. The episode will air later on ITV later this year. The magician required Cowell to go onstage, which is usually...
NeNe Leakes Blasts Current 'Real Housewives' Casts
NeNe Leakes has something to say about the current state of the Real Housewives franchise. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, she mentioned that the current Housewives are "starless," per Deadline. Leakes has been particularly critical of Real Housewives and Bravo ever since she left the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2020. She has since filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen alleging racism and a hostile work environment, but it was later dropped.
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin is sharing the "classy, beautiful" name she and her boyfriend RAC have chosen for their unborn baby. The 27-year-old daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she opened up about her pregnancy and excitement about becoming a mother for the first time.
'90 Day Fiance's David Toborowsky Breaks Down Over Parenting Regrets in 'David & Annie: After the 90 Days' Sneak Peek
David Toborowsky doesn't want to make the same mistake with his wife Annie Toborowsky's younger brother Jordan that he made with his own son. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé star breaks down in tears as he shares how his regrets about parenting are affecting his decision to take Jordan to the U.S.
'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Looks Very Different From Rip After Trimming His Beard
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser trimmed up his beard during the show's break, and now he looks very different from his character, Rip Wheeler. Over on Instagram, Hauser shared a photo of his family on vacation at Disney World in Florida. Upon further inspection, fans can see that Hauser seems to have taken some clippers to his facial hair, no longer sporting the same dark beard that we're used to seeing him with on Yellowstone.
LL Cool J Reacts to 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end. The spinoff of NCIS will conclude its run on CBS after 322 episodes across 14 seasons. According to the announcement, the series finale is planned for May 14 on CBS, followed by on-demand and streaming on Paramount+ the next day. A spinoff...
'Night Court' Revival's Fate at NBC Revealed
The verdict is in! After becoming the most-watched and highest-rated premiere of this broadcast TV season, NBC has renewed the Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette-starring Night Court reboot for Season 2. The network handed out the renewal on Tuesday, Feb. 2, revealing that the series, a revival of the original...
Adele Breaks Down in Tears Mid-Concert Over Man Holding up Photo of His Wife
Adele couldn't hide her emotions when she shed tears during a recent fan interaction at her Las Vegas residency show. A clip posted to social media shows Adele walking through the audience, singing and talking to fans when a man presented her with a photo of his wife, which he showed Adele on his phone. The pop singer later cried as she explained her heartfelt reaction to the crowd after dedicating a performance to the man. "When I walk through the crowd, I wish you could see what I can see," she said. "Because I know I talk to a few people every night, but then I just see little stories of people happening."
Lauren London Gets Honest About Jonah Hill Relationship in Netflix's 'You People'
Lauren London is getting real about her relationship with Jonah Hill in their new Netflix film You People. The 38-year-old actress recently spoke to Haper's Bazaar and admitted she was nervous about playing Hill's love interest in the movie. She was approached to play the role by director Kenya Barris who is the creator of the ABC series black-ish and a writer of the successful 2017 movie Girls Trip.
